• This week in the hell in a handbasket that is life under the Trump administration: Robert F. Kennedy is merrily dooming children by dialing back federal recommendations on vaccines (no, Denmark ≠ the United States) and in a line straight out of The Onion, said at a press conference, “We are ending the war on saturated fats,” as he stuck red meat and dairy at the top of a new food pyramid (in other news, who knew we still had a food pyramid?) Then there’s the whole oil-induced capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife. As the Weekly goes to press, news broke that a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis, tentatively identified as a legal observer, was shot and killed by a federal officer during an immigration enforcement operation Wednesday. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the Department of Homeland Security’s version of the events that led to her death on Jan. 7 “bullshit” and told ICE to “get the fuck out of Minneapolis.” The killing took place less than a mile from where George Floyd was killed by the police in 2020.

• Attacks on Oregon’s mail-in voting: A U.S. Postal Service rule took effect Dec. 24, saying that mail might not receive a postmark on the day USPS takes possession of it. This means if an Oregon voter mails their ballot before Election Day, its postmark may not be applied until after Election Day. So ballots placed in the mail by voters before the deadline — “during the ballot grace period” — may not be counted. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court is getting ready to consider a case that could eliminate ballot grace periods nationwide.

• In last week’s Slant we noted that former KWAX classical music radio announcer Peter Van de Graaf has a new gig, hosting “Exploring Music” at WFMT radio in Chicago, but we failed to also note that “Exploring Music” broadcasts every weeknight at 7 pm on KWAX. Classical music lovers should note Van de Graaf starts hosting March 30.

• We’re a little concerned about the State of the County — to be clear, not just the state Lane County is in but the Jan. 5 gathering led by outgoing Lane County Commission Chair David Loveall and dominated by folks from New Hope Christian College. We don’t disagree with the idea that the county is dealing with an underfunded law enforcement system, a struggling mental-health system and a housing crisis, but from the rock band referencing “revelation,” to the prayers, to introducing the male commissioners before the female ones, the event gave weird evangelical vibes. Loveall saying, “Government isn’t the people’s savior. I believe some 2,000 years ago somebody already took that job,” didn’t help, and what’s up with referring to “feeding the beast of a toxic charity system” when it comes to helping those in need?

• Sheldon Pool is hosting a BIPOC youth water safety and lifeguard cohort 6:30 pm to 7 pm Tuesdays and Thursdays Feb. 9 through March 19. A disproportionate number of Black people cannot swim and die from drowning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, back when it was reporting facts. The MAGA and vituperative social media account LibsofTikTok got wind of the program and are attacking it. Take a moment to tell Sheldon Pool “thank you” for looking out for the community in these trying times.

• What we are reading: In Hope’s Journal, Eugene author David A. Mitchell takes the reader on a delightful journey through several eras encompassing three generations. Adventure and romance intertwine in this metaphysical love story. Hope is the grandmother who inspires with her soul-baring journal. She includes mind-bending poetry while she documents the 1918 flu pandemic. Forest activists Rad and Lily take the reader through the dramatic scenery and landscape of the Pacific Northwest, interweaving tales of Bigfoot. The author immerses us in the hippie culture and drama of the annual Rainbow Gatherings that still occur today. Readers get a first-hand account of alternative events such as the Oregon Country Fair that we enjoy near Eugene every summer. During their travels and adventures, we experience the beginning and growth of Lily and Rad’s sweet, metaphysical love. Visual images and rituals make the reader want to find their own special lover. Find a copy at DavidaMitchell.com (Review by Geneva Miller).

A Note From the Publisher Dear Readers, The last two years have been some of the hardest in Eugene Weekly’s 43 years. There were moments when keeping the paper alive felt uncertain. And yet, here we are — still publishing, still investigating, still showing up every week. That’s because of you! Not just because of financial support (though that matters enormously), but because of the emails, notes, conversations, encouragement and ideas you shared along the way. You reminded us why this paper exists and who it’s for. Listening to readers has always been at the heart of Eugene Weekly. This year, that meant launching our popular weekly Activist Alert column, after many of you told us there was no single, reliable place to find information about rallies, meetings and ways to get involved. You asked. We responded. We’ve also continued to deepen the coverage that sets Eugene Weekly apart, including our in-depth reporting on local real estate development through Bricks & Mortar — digging into what’s being built, who’s behind it and how those decisions shape our community. And, of course, we’ve continued to bring you the stories and features many of you depend on: investigations and local government reporting, arts and culture coverage, sudoku and crossword puzzles, Savage Love, and our extensive community events calendar. We feature award-winning stories by University of Oregon student reporters getting real world journalism experience. All free. In print and online. None of this happens by accident. It happens because readers step up and say: this matters. As we head into a new year, please consider supporting Eugene Weekly if you’re able. Every dollar helps keep us digging, questioning, celebrating — and yes, occasionally annoying exactly the right people. We consider that a public service. Thank you for standing with us! Publisher

