Slant — Stay swizzled!

• May 12 was the last day to mail your ballot and know it’s going to get counted (thanks, Donald Trump and Postal Service cuts). Take that thing to a ballot box — we know a good one at 10th and Lincoln, just two blocks from Eugene Weekly’s big red box (aka office). Check out EW’s election endorsements at EugeneWeekly.com and for a good time, check out the Lane County Elections office live stream on YouTube!

• Speaking of checking things out — as the Weekly’s McKenzie Young and Eve Weston sorted through old copies of Swizzle, they stumbled upon an old Weekly tradition: sexiest bartender. This contest used to be a main attraction of Swizzle, and we’re thinking of bringing it back. Each year in Swizzle, Eugene Weekly would poll our readers on who the “sexiest” bartenders were, along with cutesy (sometimes seductive) photos. If you think we should bring it back let us know by taking our poll.

• A Eugene police officer made deeply racist remarks and talked about domestic violence like it’s no big deal. We don’t know how often that happens — but we do know it happened on Jan. 30, thanks to body cam clips released May 9 by local documentarian Tim Lewis and a prominent homeless advocate who goes by Jetty Etty. That Friday, as anti-ICE protests at the Eugene Federal Building were heating up, Lewis got the heads up people were fleeing into the streets from the tear gas and pepper spray. He moved some city traffic cones to block the street, and was arrested and charged with theft (he pleaded not guilty). In reviewing discovery for that case — which EW reported on in February — Lewis and his attorneys found the footage. Within hours, EPD Chief Chris Skinner said the officer, Martin Siller, had resigned. Skinner released the full clip and said he’s seeking to ensure Siller can’t be an officer again. DoubleSided Media then broke the news that the officer Siller was speaking to was Garrett Frier of Grantsville police in Utah, whose department has launched an internal investigation. Skinner and Mayor Kaarin Knudson denounced the disturbing remarks. The folks at the heart of the protest that kicked this off — immigrants and people of color — face racism and retaliation from law enforcement all the time, so put let’s some power behind those words.

• Remember last year when Mayor Kaarin Knudson declared May 30 “Eugene Weekly Day”? (Trust us, it happened.) In honor of that occasion (and also maybe a little bit to recognize that our embezzler, who pleaded guilty to five felonies, is supposed to be sentenced May 27 and also the fact we’re super glad we still exist thanks to you readers) the Weekly is having a party from noon to 4 pm Saturday, May 30, at Claim 52 with music, pinball and more. Claim 52 and Seasoned are donating $1 from every pint and every pulled pork sandwich sold to support your local commie rag. We’re also holding a raffle where a lucky winner will randomly appear on the cover of the Weekly.

•This week in online-only: Catalyst reporter Ysabella Sosa on the recent Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander celebration at Guy Lee Elementary School, viewpoint writer Sara Lopez on the racist EPD recording, and arts writer Savannah Brown with a two-fer: An interview with the stars of Mama Mia! performed at the Hult earlier this month, and an interview with Marty York, who played Alan “Yeah Yeah” McClennan in classic film The Sandlot, which has a special cast event May 16 at the McDonald Theatre.

• Last year around this time, Arts & Business Alliance of Eugene named Eugene Weekly the Dave Hauser Business of the Year. This week, at the organization’s annual BRAVA celebration, a new group of artists, arts organizations and businesses took the spotlight — and dance featured prominently. Suzanne Haag of Eugene Ballet received the prestigious Eugene Arts & Letters Award, honoring an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to the arts and culture of Eugene. Meanwhile, Ballet Fantastique took home the Fentress Award recognizing a local arts organization for exceptional work and achievement. Also invited to the podium: Art House and Minor Mirage for the Arts & Business Partnership Award, Summit Bank as Business of the Year and Simply Youth Institute for the Visionary Award, recognizing an artist or arts organization radically transforming the local arts community.