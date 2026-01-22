YAGÓDY Comes to Eugene

“Our music says: Ukraine is not only resisting — it is living, remembering and creating its future from deep roots,” says Zoriana Dybovska, founder of YAGÓDY. The group of four Ukrainian women perform at Unity of the Valley Sunday, Jan. 25. Their artistic performance combines theater, folk tradition and voice in a time where Ukrainian people continue to remind the world: “When politics speaks through statements, culture speaks through feeling. Our music reaches places where headlines cannot, reminding the world that Ukraine is not only a battlefield, but a living, breathing culture,” Dybovska says. The women use their musical and acting skills to create shows that people feel in their hearts and their bodies. They evoke connection while preserving and continuing to grow centuries’ worth of Ukrainian tradition. “In times of turmoil, groups like YAGÓDY act as cultural ambassadors of Ukraine,” Dybovska says. YAGÓDY was created in 2016, two years after Dybovska was forced to leave Donetsk, Ukraine, following a Russian military invasion. The group’s lineup came together organically at different times. Audiences can expect to feel the energy of the music and might even walk away with more curiosity about Ukrainian culture.
YAGÓDYperforms 7:30 pm Sunday, Jan. 25, at Unity of the Valley, 3912 Dillard Road. Tickets are $27.50 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets are available at TurningTidesMusic.org.
