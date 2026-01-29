Wall-to-Wall Art



One Wall Gallery, perhaps Eugene’s smallest visual arts space, expands to two walls in 2026 with Sun and Rain, Again, an exhibit from Portland painter and tattoo artist Justine Johnson. It is on display until the end of February. One Wall Gallery is on the second floor of Epic Seconds, a new and used music, DVD and video game store in downtown Eugene. Ben Terrell, Epic Seconds’ owner and gallerist, says with double the space, shows will change on opposite months, so there’s always something new to see. Of Johnson’s work, Terrell says, “I found it interesting that a tattoo artist who also paints thinks about found photos. When your profession is drawing something permanent on someone,” he continues, “you become an invisible caretaker of memories.” Johnson says that while selecting works to display in Eugene, “I noticed a dual theme of day and night paintings, and wanted to show them together under a sun/rain signifier.” Johnson has lived and studied in Minnesota, New York and Italy, and “Oregon’s rainy winter weather is making me aware of the differences between a sunny day and a rainy one — both are equally beautiful to me,” she says.

Justine Johnson’s Sun and Rain, Again hangs through Saturday, Feb. 28, at One Wall Gallery, 30 East 11th Avenue on the top floor of Epic Seconds, open 10 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 pm Sunday.