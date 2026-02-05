Spend your Valentine’s Day All Tied Up

Mx. Knotty teaches rope bondage fundamentals classes. Photo by Embodied Matt.

Since this is the love issue and we’re approaching the most romantic week of the year, it is only natural that we start this week’s calendar off with events that prioritize safety and pleasure, because having both of these together makes love a whole lot easier. The adult shop As You Like It regularly hosts gender and sexuality inclusive classes and events, and on Feb. 8, it’ll have three of its most popular and important, Rope Bondage Fundamentals 1 and 2, and Kink 101: Negotiations, all instructed by sex educator and professional dominatrix known as Mx. Knotty. Negotiation is the discussion between two parties before engaging in kink or BDSM play, and Knotty says it’s her favorite class to teach. She says people often tell her “negotiations killed the mood, or that they make sex stale,” but Knotty says that “in reality, negotiation is a beautiful time to connect with your partner and also as a way to start your foreplay.” Meanwhile, Rope Fundamentals 1 is almost sold out for the week, but because it covers baseline knots, anatomy and a lot of safety protocols, it’s required to take before the second course, which teaches tying actual harnesses. “Rope is so accessible,” Knotty says, that “anybody can do it, and without education, people are going to harm themselves. So this class creates accessible spaces where people can come and learn as much safety as possible and be able to practice with each other.”

Rope Bondage Fundamentals 1 is 11 am to 1 pm, Rope Bondage Fundamentals 2 is 2 pm to 4 pm and Kink 101: Negotiations is 5 pm to 7 pm all Sunday, Feb. 8, at As You Like It, 1655 West 11th Avenue, suite 1. Rope Bondage Classes are $25 and Kink 101: Negotiations is $20. Reservations required at AsYouLikeItShop.com. Wear comfortable clothing, shorts recommended. 30-foot rope and other required materials available for purchase at As You Like It.