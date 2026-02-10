On Feb. 10, Lane County released a summary of a “months-long outside investigation regarding claims of Commissioner David Loveall retaliating against Lane County staff.”

The press release says Mountain Lakes Employment Investigations concluded its report on Feb. 1, finding that “Commissioner Loveall engaged in multiple incidents of retaliation against three staff members.”

MLEI conducted factfinding relating to allegations by three county employees — one of them County Administrator Steve Mokrohisky — who “experienced retaliation by Commissioner Loveall for having raised complaints on matters that Lane County Policy protects.”

The report says MLEI conducted interviews with 15 county employees or elected officials, and considered several hundred pages of documents.

Among the allegations against Loveall — who is up for re-election in May — is that Loveall met with Mokrohisky after employees complained about him saying of a community partner, “I think of a stripper on a stripper’s pole, her hands moving like this,” and using religious language in the workplace that made an employee uncomfortable. Not mentioned in the summary are incidents where Loveall has invoked “Kingdom work” in county meetings or the recent Jan. 5 State of the County, which was deeply Christian in tone.

The report says Loveall told the county administrator, “Tell the employees to fuck off, commissioners can do what they want and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.”

And later Loveall said to Mokrohisky, “Can someone give me a list of bad words that I can’t say? We need a culture change. This DEI thing is over the top. Words like blessings and spinster are triggers?”

The press release says that the Board of County Commissioners directed the release of the document in conjunction with an upcoming meeting. And will “consider this matter further in an executive session next week. Until the Board has an opportunity to decide what, if any, action to undertake there will be no further comment on this document.”

Executive sessions are closed to the public, but open to the media but the governing body may require that specified information be undisclosed.

Eugene Weekly has reached out to Loveall for comment.

Read the full report here.