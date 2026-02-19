Drag from the Underworld

Allah Verga in demon drag. Photo by Kat Tabor.

Demons, pop stars and the rulers of the Lust Ring are headed to Eugene. Helluva Drag show takes over The Hybrid Feb. 21, bringing the viral animated underworld of Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss to life. Hazbin Hotel began as a YouTube pilot in October 2019 before being released on Amazon Prime Video in January 2024. Helluva Boss is a YouTube series set in the same fictional universe. Both adult animated series have built a devoted fanbase for their dark humor, elaborate character design and musical numbers. Drag artist who performs by the name Allah Verga says they will be playing characters from Helluva Boss in the drag show. “One of my characters is going to be Verosika Mayday,” Verga says. “She is supposed to be a succubus, and she’s supposed to also be a pop star that occasionally visits from hell to the human world.” But that’s not all Verga will be offering at this show. They will also portray Asmodeus, who is “one of the seven deadly sins, which is kind of like one of the rulers of the Lust Ring.” In the series, the Lust Ring is one of Hell’s seven rings, each tied to one of the seven deadly sins. The character Asmodeus embodies the sin of lust. Verga says they’re excited to perform as Asmodeus and Verosika. I didn’t really intend to, but they’re both from the Lust Ring.” They add that those unfamiliar with the series can expect a strong visual and interactive experience. “I feel like even if people haven’t seen either of the shows, I think that it’ll be a really enjoyable time,” Verga says. “If you hadn’t seen the show, the costuming is going to be really exciting, and I think all the numbers that we’re doing are really exciting and very interactive.” — Kat Tabor

Helluva Drag is 8 pm Saturday, Feb. 21, at The Hybrid, 941 West 3rd Avenue. Tickets are $15, and are available at TheHybridEugene.com. The show is 21-plus.