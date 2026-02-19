Love Song for Renée Nicole Good

I remember the night
when the barrel of the machine gun
was pressing against his naked back
Hands on the back of his head
smoke & sirens
It wasn’t a joke:
You should have stayed in your rocking chair
with your solipsistic sunsets
But no, first they came for the wandering-J, the LatinX
the Commies, the Homos, and finally
you
who reached the age of Rimbaud
A wretched bullet
silenced the stream
where your soul took refuge
“When praying doesn’t help us”—the poet wrote
Oh God, deliver us from ourselves!
They opened Pandora’s box
Heaven, there is no heaven
nor future
while they snort on their golden
thrones
They’re coming for the saints and the nuns
Who?
The sirens are sounding
Alarms go off
Squirrels remain on the branches
the day is tinged with color
and a shivering body
writes poetry…
***
Greenland is a little girl
running in terror
in the forest of Geopolitics
Pack of wolves
The key that opens the heart
has fallen into the well of nightmares
***
First, they came for the criminals—or so they said
removed Maduro
bombed boats
One or two countries
Nigeria, Iran, Somalia, what does it matter?
Latin folks hide their faces
Hands in their pockets and
let us keep opening detention centers
concentration camps
annihilation gulags
Re$ort for sale in the PALESTINE strip
Made in BB’s Kingdom
What a great time the guy had in Florida!
New Year’s Eve
French champagne
and chicks brought from the island
2026 is the year of the beast
deporting the dark haired
tan skinned
National Guard in the streets
And now they are coming for the poets
Shot in the face
The world’s keyboards report the sacrifice
The beasts snort in their golden
chairs
It was in self-defense, you know!
Free radicals—and perhaps wild ones—
anar-
Kists
rainbow
They are coming for the women and the nurses
Bertolt Brecht writes the last scene…
A dark shroud covers
the dissection room
of the pigs
who are not to blame
agent orange is spreading in the minds of the zombies
***
Renée is reborn
In the stagnant winter air
crows tuck their wings
a solitary hummingbird
announces the midday light…
January 2026
Jesús Sepúlveda is a Chilean poet who lives in Eugene and teaches at the University of Oregon. His work can be read at PoetaJesusSepulveda.com.