Love Song for Renée Nicole Good

I remember the night

when the barrel of the machine gun

was pressing against his naked back

Hands on the back of his head

smoke & sirens

It wasn’t a joke:

You should have stayed in your rocking chair

with your solipsistic sunsets

But no, first they came for the wandering-J, the LatinX

the Commies, the Homos, and finally

you

who reached the age of Rimbaud

A wretched bullet

silenced the stream

where your soul took refuge

“When praying doesn’t help us”—the poet wrote

Oh God, deliver us from ourselves!

They opened Pandora’s box

Heaven, there is no heaven

nor future

while they snort on their golden

thrones

They’re coming for the saints and the nuns

Who?

The sirens are sounding

Alarms go off

Squirrels remain on the branches

the day is tinged with color

and a shivering body

writes poetry…

***

Greenland is a little girl

running in terror

in the forest of Geopolitics

Pack of wolves

The key that opens the heart

has fallen into the well of nightmares

***

First, they came for the criminals—or so they said

removed Maduro

bombed boats

One or two countries

Nigeria, Iran, Somalia, what does it matter?

Latin folks hide their faces

Hands in their pockets and

let us keep opening detention centers

concentration camps

annihilation gulags

Re$ort for sale in the PALESTINE strip

Made in BB’s Kingdom

What a great time the guy had in Florida!

New Year’s Eve

French champagne

and chicks brought from the island

2026 is the year of the beast

deporting the dark haired

tan skinned

National Guard in the streets

And now they are coming for the poets

Shot in the face

The world’s keyboards report the sacrifice

The beasts snort in their golden

chairs

It was in self-defense, you know!

Free radicals—and perhaps wild ones—

anar-

Kists

rainbow

They are coming for the women and the nurses

Bertolt Brecht writes the last scene…

A dark shroud covers

the dissection room

of the pigs

who are not to blame

agent orange is spreading in the minds of the zombies

***

Renée is reborn

In the stagnant winter air

crows tuck their wings

a solitary hummingbird

announces the midday light…

January 2026

Jesús Sepúlveda is a Chilean poet who lives in Eugene and teaches at the University of Oregon. His work can be read at PoetaJesusSepulveda.com.