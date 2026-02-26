Comics College In Session 

Starting Saturday, Feb. 28, the Eugene Public Library hosts a monthly spring lecture series about the history, appreciation and cultural impact of comics and graphic novels. Comics College will explore how comics are used to tell stories in ways that novels can’t, with the topic “What Makes Comics Great.” Dante Buccieri, adult services librarian with a focus on comics, says Comics College is “an extension of my work.” Buccieri wants people to know that “there is more to comic books than just the funny pages,” he says. “I knew that I wanted to go ahead and showcase the academic merits of comic books.” Each session is hosted by comics scholar Andréa Gilroy, who is the owner of comics-and graphic novels-focused Books With Pictures, Eugene. “I knew that Andréa, being a personal friend of mine and also an incredible scholar and great mind and excellent speaker, I wanted to get her in front of the greater Eugene audience,” Buccieri says. “She cares as much about comic books and the greater Eugene community as I do, so I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this.” Buccieri says he hopes people know that each session is free and that they’re “not just going to be talking about superheroes.”

Comics College is 3 pm the last Saturday of every month from Feb. 28 until May 23. Free. Each session has a different theme.