Dip, Dive and Dodge for a Cause

For the fifth year in a row, Relief Nursery’s Dodge for a Cause fundraiser looks to bring the community together to empower the nonprofit. After blossoming 50 years ago and supporting Lane County with comprehensive services, Relief Nursery’s goal is to provide child development and family support. The Dodge for a Cause dodgeball tournament pulls the community to participate and enjoy a unique athletic experience, while bonding and supporting children and families. “Relief Nursery helps so many people in the community, the event just makes me feel like a kid again,” says Samantha Pardy, Downtown Athletic Club marketing coordinator. Teams are already finalized and entries are closed. Now, the excitement for who will take first place begins to heat up. With free entry for viewers, seating and standing-room available, along with a bar, food trucks and plenty of community entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. At the tournament, four dodgeball games will occur at the same time, all Saturday long, as teams compete for the championship crown. Judges will provide prizes to the “best dressed,” “best team name,” and “best sportsmanship” for participating teams.

Relief Nursery’s Dodge for a Cause is noon Saturday, March 7, at Kidsports Fieldhouse, 2054 Amazon Parkway. Free entry for spectators. Donations accepted.