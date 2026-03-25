Does your kid like to paint, draw or otherwise commit acts of art?

Eugene Weekly is hosting an Earth Day drawing challenge for children between kindergarten and eighth grade. Winners will have their art and names featured in our April 16 Earth Day issue.

Works done with paints, water color, pencil, crayon, papier-mâché and more are all acceptable as long as we can put it — or a photo of it — in the newspaper!

For a printable template and instructions, click here.

The prompts are:

• Draw yourself doing something you love in the outdoors.

• Draw what you could do to help the planet: recycle, turn off the light, take the bus? Use your imagination!

or

• Draw your favorite wildlife.



Drop off submissions to Eugene Weekly weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm or mail them to Eugene Weekly Art Contest, 1251 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR 97401. Art can also be emailed to McKenzie@EugeneWeekly.com. Submissions are due by 5 pm April 9.