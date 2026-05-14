The Night is Young and the Music’s High

Karaoke, cabaret, emo and so much more nightlife in the Swizzle issue

We at Eugene Weekly love a quiet night in as much as the next guy, but sometimes going absolutely wild is just as good for the soul. With that in mind, people who say that local nightlife is dead simply don’t know where to look.

In this installment of Swizzle, EW’s nightlife issue, you’ll find bite-sized tidbits of tons of weird, funky and wonderful things to do and places to go all night long — long after that early bird got his worm.