The Night is Young and the Music’s High

Swizzle by Savannah BrownPosted on

Karaoke, cabaret, emo and so much more nightlife in the Swizzle issue

We at Eugene Weekly love a quiet night in as much as the next guy, but sometimes going absolutely wild is just as good for the soul. With that in mind, people who say that local nightlife is dead simply don’t know where to look. 

In this installment of Swizzle, EW’s nightlife issue, you’ll find bite-sized tidbits of tons of weird, funky and wonderful things to do and places to go all night long — long after that early bird got his worm.

The Muse Collective is making inclusivity sexy with regular burlesque performances
Midnight Marauders
Lively, Silly Fun: Adult Games for the 21+ Crowd
Sad Boys and Sad Girls go Dancing
Losers Win
New Addition to Eugene’s Trivia Scene
Music, Wine, Community 
Horrible Horror is Better with Bingo
The Muse Collective is making inclusivity sexy with regular burlesque performances
Midnight Marauders
Lively, Silly Fun: Adult Games for the 21+ Crowd
Sad Boys and Sad Girls go Dancing
Losers Win
New Addition to Eugene’s Trivia Scene
Music, Wine, Community 
Horrible Horror is Better with Bingo
Singing for Everyone