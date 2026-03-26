Eugene Emeralds mascot Sluggo moved into co-op housing this week after the team left for Roseburg without securing housing for their most recognizable member — the fuzzy green bear with zero rental history, very large shirts and a freezer full of suspicious stadium leftovers.

The Spencer Butte native reportedly spent days apartment hunting before deals fell apart when landlords refused to house them.

Though Sluggo is a bear of few words, they couldn’t resist speaking with Eugene Weekly.

“One place said they were ‘pet-friendly,’” Sluggo says. “Apparently, that doesn’t cover mascots with emotional support condiments.” Sluggo says they have an extensive collection of vintage condiments, including mustard from the Emerald’s first game in 1955.

With few options left, Sluggo relocated to a local co-op, Lorax Manner, where residents say he’s adjusted well to composting rules and meetings that last longer than a double header in extra innings.

Neighbors describe his presence as “mostly positive,” though concerns remain about mysterious ketchup packets appearing in shared drawers and the alarming amount of green fur shedding into the kombucha. “Living in co-op housing made me realize just how powerful the bourgeois landlord class is and how much they exploit workers like myself,” Sluggo says. “I’m happy to be living with my comrades where we own our own means of kombucha production.”

At the time of publication, Sluggo was still on three Eugene housing waitlists and permanently banned from a sourdough starter rotation after confusing it with dinner.