Activist Alert

“The best revenge is to be unlike him who performed the injury.” — Marcus Aurelius

• Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

• Emergency Protest: Stop the U.S. Israeli War on Iran, 3 pm to 6 pm, Wednesday April 8, Eugene Federal Building.

• Canvasser training sessions for Lane County Watersheds, 7 pm April 9 and 13, and 6 pm April 14, Growers Market 454 Willamette Street.

• Tell Eugene: Don’t Fence the Federal Building, 7:30 pm, April 13, Eugene City Council Meeting, 500 E. 4th Avenue.

• Breaking the ICE, lessons from the resistance in Minnesota, 6:30 pm, April 15, Wandering Goat Coffee, 268 Madison Street.

• Benefit for Latino Immigrants — Grupo Latino de Acción Directa, 3 pm to 5:30 pm, April 26. Claim 52 Brewery 232 Lincoln, sug. Don. $20, and $1 from every pint sold benefits GLAD. GLADLaneCounty.org.

• Eugene May Day 2026, International Workers’ Day Celebration, noon to 5 pm, April 26, Eugene Park Blocks, 8th and Oak. Music, art, food, workshops, May Pole, games, speakers, EugeneMayDay.org.

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Mondays: Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm.

• Tuesdays: Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am to 4 pm, last Tuesday of each month. More at Linktr.ee/PSLEugene. Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants. Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield. Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm.

• Wednesdays: Showing Up for Racial Justice, noon to 1 pm, protest and whistle kit making. Resisters Book Club, noon to 1 pm, sidewalk of 6th Avenue. Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3:30 pm to 6 pm, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• Thursdays: Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon. Signs provided, wear black. Indivisible.

• Fridays: Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm. 50501 Weekly Protest, 2 pm to 4 pm, bearing witness to ICE violence.

• Sundays: SLUG Queens Resist!, 1 pm to 2 pm. Eugene Inflatables Protest and Seated Meditation, 2 pm to 4 pm.

Ongoing events

• Mondays: Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and noon to 1 pm, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads. Make Whistle Kits to Fight ICE, 10 am to 1 pm, Mondays, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street.

• Tuesdays-Sundays: Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, get help with sign making 11 am to 1 pm, Wednesdays. Make signs for a $5 suggested donation to MECCA per person.

• Fridays: Stop the Cuts, noon, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/FoodnotBombs_Eugene.

• Second Sundays: Springfield Community of Peace: Seeking Peace in the Middle East, 3 pm, Ebbert Methodist Church, 532 C Street, Springfield. Discussion and action.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!