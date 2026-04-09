Taking Risks 

If you drive by the Federal Building in downtown Eugene, chances are you’ve seen protesters on the sidewalks surrounding the building every day, holding signs condemning ICE’s immigration enforcement tactics and, more recently, the war in Iran.

Most of the time, the daily protesters are of an older generation, often over 60 years old. These older protesters say they believe they have a duty to show up, despite the risks they may face, because they have the means to do so, while the younger generation struggles with money, time and fear.

Jean Murphy, 82, protests at the Federal Building. Photo by Eve Weston.

“Not everybody is available during the week to show up,” says Carolyn Thurman, 65.

Thurman says she started protesting the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement last year during the first “No Kings” protest. “It’s important for people to voice that we know our constitutional rights and that we expect our government to abide by due process for all humans, including immigrants.”

Thurman says she has hope for the future, despite the circumstances. “I’ve done this since the 1980s off and on, so it can be scary the first time, but it’s good to have support among people you know to have the courage to come out,” she says.

“I’m out here because not everybody can come and join,” Janine, 73, says. Eugene Weekly is using a first name only because Janine was previously targeted by federal agents. During the Jan. 27 protest that resulted in several arrests and federal agents using tear gas, Janine says federal agents fired pepper balls at her when they were arresting a protester, causing injuries and irritation.

Despite the injuries Janine received, she says she continues to show up because, “I’m so pissed off and angry about what they’re doing, kidnapping people, killing people.”

“I feel lucky because I live within walking distance, I’ve got the time and I’m fairly healthy,” says Jean Murphy, 82. Murphy says she thinks more young people should show up to the protests, but understands that some have work or other responsibilities that prevent them from doing so. Still, Murphy asks, “The college students, the high school students, where are they?”

“I think a lot of us younger people still prioritize our daily lives,” says Ethan Mittleider, 18, at the March 28 No Kings! protest in Springfield. “I’m not someone who goes out to the Federal Building. I’m at school or I’m at work and then if I have time, I’ll come to something.”

Protesters Lee and Janine at the downtown Eugene Federal Building, March 2. Photo by Eve Weston.

“I haven’t protested as much as I feel like I should, and part of that is a certain amount of fear,” Kirsten Nyquist, 28, says at the No Kings! protest. “Definitely in the past, a job has gotten in the way, but mostly there’s a certain amount of fear of not knowing exactly what to do and how to show up.”

Paul Dix, 90, says he started protesting in Eugene when the war in Gaza escalated. Now, a year later, he’s still out on the streets, speaking up against unjust ICE activities and the war in Iran.

“I’m old enough to remember the Second World War,” Dix says. “I remember my uncle Jim walking the entire length of Italy in the infantry, and he was fighting against genocide and fascism. Here, I realize I’m a citizen of a country that’s a partner in genocide and rapidly becoming fascist.”

Dix says he believes federal agents target the younger, more provocative protesters with arrest and less-lethal munitions, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know he’s taking a risk. “I’m willing to take the risk, which is so minor compared to the victims of our policies around the world. So it just seems natural and I should do this,” Dix says.

Protests continue at the Federal Building every day, and elsewhere. Every Monday from 10 am to 11 am Eugene and Springfield senior citizens gather on 29th Avenue and Willamette Street and noon to 1 pm on the corners of Coburg and Harlow roads for Resist! Persist! Repeat!

To keep up with protests at the Federal Building, visit Eugene Weekly’s Activist Alert Column each week in print or online on EugeneWeekly.com.