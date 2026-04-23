Activist Alert

“If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.” — Shirley Chisholm, first Black woman elected to Congress

• Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

• Benefit for Latino Immigrants — Grupo Latino de Acción Directa, 3 pm to 5:30 pm, April 26. Claim 52 Brewery 232 Lincoln, sug. Don. $20, and $1 from every pint sold benefits GLAD. GLADLaneCounty.org.

• Eugene May Day 2026, International Workers’ Day Celebration, noon to 5 pm, April 26, Eugene Park Blocks, 8th and Oak. Music, art, food, workshops, May Pole, games, speakers, EugeneMayDay.org.

• International Workers’ Day, noon, May 1, Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza, 799 Oak Street. No school, no work, no shopping. Rally and march.

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Mondays: Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm.

• Tuesdays: Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am to 4 pm, last Tuesday of each month. More at Linktr.ee/PSLEugene. Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants. Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield. Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm.

• Wednesdays: Showing Up for Racial Justice, noon to 1 pm, protest and whistle kit making. Resisters Book Club, noon to 1 pm, sidewalk of 6th Avenue. Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3:30 pm to 6 pm, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• Thursdays: Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon. Signs provided, wear black. Indivisible.

• Fridays: Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm. 50501 Weekly Protest, 2 pm to 4 pm, bearing witness to ICE violence.

• Sundays: SLUG Queens Resist!, 1 pm to 2 pm. Eugene Inflatables Protest and Seated Meditation, 2 pm to 4 pm.

Ongoing events

• Mondays: Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads. Make Whistle Kits, 10 am to 1 pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street. Produce and distribute kits to inform and educate on ICE. You can also make kits at home; distribute and donate. Supplies provided. For more info whistles2026@gmail.com.

• Tuesdays-Sundays: Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, up to four signs with materials provided by Eugene Message Makers at Community Table Space, $5-$10 sug. don. to MECCA.

• Fridays: Stop the Cuts, noon, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/FoodnotBombs_Eugene.

• Second Sundays: Springfield Community of Peace: Seeking Peace in the Middle East, 3 pm, Ebbert Methodist Church, 532 C Street, Springfield. Discussion and action.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!