It’s time to rock and roll with the Emerald City Roller Derby’s double header. Watch matches from both The Wizards of Quad (Emerald City’s adult team) and the Junior Skaters going-head-to-head against teams from Beaverton and Everett, Washington in this full contact roller skating sport. Wizards of Quad athlete and co-committee head of the outreach team, who goes by the name Gnarly Rose (all derby skaters have a derby name), describes the sport as blending “speed, strategy, and physicality in a way that feels part race, part chess match and part collision sport,” she says. “All parts controlled chaos.” A game, or a “jam,” consists of four blockers and one jammer per team. They all race to gain points by locking down the opposing jammer, dodging blockers and working to help their own team break free. “Think football on roller skates,” Rose says, but clarifies that there is no ball. “Just a constant dance of offense and defense.” Tickets provide entry into both games, where there will also be food, a beer garden and a raffle. “Come for the adrenaline, stay for the spectacle,” Rose says.

Emerald City Roller Derby’s double header game one begins 4 pm and game two begins 6 pm Saturday, April 25 at Bob Keefer Center, 250 South 32nd Street, Springfield. Doors 3 pm. Tickets are $16.80 and are available at EmeraldCityRd.org.