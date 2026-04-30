Activist Alert

“You can’t do it unless you organize.” — Samuel Gompers, founder of American Federation of Labor

• Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

• International Workers’ Day, noon, May 1, Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza, 799 Oak Street. No school, no work, no shopping. Rally and march.

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Mondays: Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm.

• Tuesdays: Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am to 4 pm, last Tuesday of each month. More at Linktr.ee/PSLEugene. Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants. Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm, Indivisible Eugene/Springfield. Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm.

• Wednesdays: Showing Up for Racial Justice, noon to 1 pm, protest and whistle kit making. Resisters Book Club, noon to 1 pm, sidewalk of 6th Avenue. Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3:30 pm to 6 pm, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• Thursdays: Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon. Signs provided, wear black. Indivisible.

• Fridays: Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm. 50501 Weekly Protest, 2 pm to 4 pm, bearing witness to ICE violence.

• Sundays: SLUG Queens Resist! and Eugene Inflatables Protest, 1 pm to 3 pm.

Ongoing events

• Mondays: Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads. Make Whistle Kits, 10 am to 1 pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street. Produce and distribute kits to inform and educate on ICE. You can also make kits at home; distribute and donate. Supplies provided. For more info whistles2026@gmail.com.

• Tuesdays-Sundays: Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, up to four signs with materials provided by Eugene Message Makers at Community Table Space, $5-$10 sug. don. to MECCA.

• Fridays: Stop the Cuts, noon, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/FoodnotBombs_Eugene.

• Second Sundays: Springfield Community of Peace: Seeking Peace in the Middle East, 3 pm, Ebbert Methodist Church, 532 C Street, Springfield. Discussion and action.Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!