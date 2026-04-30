No Sleep `til Brooklyn

Fourth-wave alt-country is hot right now in the broader music industry, with indie-leaning artists like MJ Lenderman and more traditional country singers like Margo Price at the forefront. Brooklyn Del and the Revelators, a new country-rock band from Portland, plays a similar style, spinning modern saddle-and-spurs outlaw tales with a bell-bottom, rocker twist. The Revelators play their first ever Lane County show May 2 at Axe and Fiddle in Cottage Grove, touring behind their 2025 debut EP, Lights and Last Resorts. Del says the band just finished recording their full-length debut, with a release date announcement coming soon. The Revelators showcase Del on vocals and guitar, recalling all-time greats like Neko Case with a classic lilt and a whiskey edge. Del, 22, has an unusual songwriting partner in the band: Her stepdad, guitarist Matthew Stark, with whom she’s played music in various projects over the years. He formerly belonged to the Portland-area country-rock band Power of County. “I loved singing from a very young age. I started playing guitar so I could write music,” Del says. She can’t pinpoint one gateway to country and Americana music, but she adds, “My stepdad told me I couldn’t help it. ‘It’s in your bones.’”

Brooklyn Del and the Revelatorsplay 8 pm Saturday, May 2, at The Axe and Fiddle, 657 East Main Street in Cottage Grove. The show is free and 21-plus.