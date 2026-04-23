Music Making Moves

Eugene’s live music schedule is packed this weekend. There’s a Pacific Northwest indie singer-songwriting legend celebrating her first new album in seven years, a fresh local indie rock band releasing their second record and a longtime local favorite performing their second-to-last farewell (for now) concert. At 8 pm Friday, April 24, singer-songwriter Mirah performs at Art House (492 East 13th Avenue). Originally from Olympia, Washington, and now based in Brooklyn, Mirah comes to town behind Dedication, released in February, continuing her atmospheric and finely-orchestrated style of wistful indie pop. Joining her on the evening’s bill is Emily Kokal performing a solo set. She lives in Eugene and is a member of the Los Angeles band Warpaint (tickets are $20). At 9 pm, Eugene’s Bike Fight plays John Henry’s (881 Willamette) supporting their new album, Bright Future. Bike Fight guitarist Brian Huntamer calls his band’s sound, “’90s baby indie rock,” fuzzy and tuneful with a slacker edge (tickets are $10). Then, 8 pm Saturday, April 25, at WOW Hall, Sara B 3 & 45 rpm Soul Revue performs the first of two shows before going on hiatus after 17 years (tickets are $20). Sara B 3 plays classic soul, funk and R&B covers with a full band and horn section. Bandleader Sara Billdt says “I have kept this project flourishing through many iterations, alongside my other musical and artistic endeavors,” including her new solo project, Deer Woman. “The time has come to take a step back and reflect on all of the good times the band has had.” Sara B 3 will play one last time, June 27, at Blairally (245 Blair Boulevard), before their hiatus officially begins. — Will Kennedy



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