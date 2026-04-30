Primary Election Letters!

Branch Portal

Today I had the privilege of walking through a magical portal. Amazingly, it was a few blocks from my house and open to all. It is called the Sheldon Branch of the Eugene Public Library. Opening the door, I found a room packed with kids and parents listening to story hour and singing along. Walking deeper past the shelves which hold a lifetime of knowledge, imagination and transformation, I came to the back where desks were full of people making use of the free internet.

Currently, many government agencies we deal with are actively working to hold people down. We need to support institutions that exist to enhance and strengthen us.

In these troubled times, we have at least a partial solution to discord, isolation and helplessness; it is our library. It is staffed with librarians who are there to enrich your life.

Support the library.

Mike Weinstein

Eugene

Giving Thanks

I would like to publicly thank the ruggedly independent individuals who pull their own weight around this town — rain or shine, silently past our home in the mornings and again in the other direction in the afternoon, solo or with small children on board or riding along. Studs and shield maidens, every one of them!

I also want to thank the city of Eugene for the protected bike paths on 13th and on High Street. I gladly ride a mile out of my way to cross town on them. Thank you, Eugene, too, for the stop lights that allow bikes to proceed without cars, making daily rides much safer.

As a bike commuter for 50 years, I can tell you that the freeness of riding and the cardio are addictive and arriving at work invigorated is priceless. Not paying for gasoline soothes climate anxiety and fattens the wallet. Biking also cuts into the tyrannical fossil fuel industry supporting kleptocratic authoritarianism in the USA.

I only regret that I have but one bike to ride for my country and planet.

Darin Henry

Eugene

The Future of Lane County Depends on it

As an independently minded voter, I attended the Lane County commissioner candidate forum on April 13 at the Wildish Theater.

It’s apparent out of the candidates who should be leading Lane County government into the future: Sean VanGordon, Heather Buch and Thomas Hiura.

David Loveall, Ryan Ceniga and Jake Pelroy show arrogance, smugness and no respect for the opinions of others. Pelroy only represents big corporate garbage waste management; he simply can’t be trusted with the needs of East Lane residents. Loveall remains especially pompous and unyielding, even when his misbehavior has cost the county so much money, nearly $450,000, with more costs to come! We could have used the funds to increase rural sheriff’s patrols! And now, Loveall is even suing the county he is supposed to represent in federal court, again childishly wasting our money.

I’ll bet he’ll lose and carry on his appeals to the appellate court or even to the U.S. Supreme Court, he’s that kind of guy. Ceniga is Loveall’s wingman, defending his misbehavior and backing him up in every vote, hardly an independent voice on the commission.

Lane voters clearly need to choose the best candidates, re-electing Heather Buch and replacing Loveall and Ceniga. We need relief. Please join me in supporting Sean VanGordon, Heather Buch and Thomas Hiura in the May 19 election.

Mike Koivula

Springfield

Yes on Library Levy

I urge all Eugeneans to vote yes on the library levy. I am a Eugene Public Library Advisory Board member, but I am writing as an individual. The library is a vital third space in an era of dwindling community spaces. EPL’s mission is to make the library for everyone, whether that be through a dedicated teen space, access to digital resources, neighborhood branches or an ever-growing library of things that lends everything from sewing machines to board games.

Like so many Eugeneans, the library has been indispensable to me. I’m a writer who wrote much of my first novel at the third-floor tables beside the G authors on the fiction shelves. Now I’m proud to have three books in EPL’s collection. When I was raising a toddler, we spent hours in the picture book aisles. Later, my child read his way through Comics’ Island like so many kids before him and since.

The levy provides 23 percent of the library’s operating budget. A yes keeps all three branches open and ensures continued access to popular online resources like downloadable books. The levy is asking for a small increase over the past. This will allow a modest increase in services like a children’s outreach librarian, to focus on early literacy. The owner of a home assessed (not valued) at $300,000 will pay $57 a year.

Vote yes on the library levy to protect one of Eugene’s most valuable institutions.

Miriam Gershow

Eugene

Eugene’s Ward 3

As a resident of Eugene’s Ward 3 and someone who cares deeply about our community, I am backing Jennifer Smith in the upcoming City Council race. Smith not only brings years of experience as a union leader and community organizer, but is the only candidate who has spoken out about the need to defend the community and stand up against fascism.

As the current administration attacks democracy every single day, as ICE kidnaps our neighbors and teargasses community members exercising their First Amendment rights, I want a progressive representative who acknowledges these issues and seeks to address them.

Smith also cares deeply about housing and the climate crisis and as the president of SEIU 085 (the University of Oregon campus chapter), she knows how to build coalitions and consensus around these and other issues.

To learn more, visit ElectJenniferSmith.org

Join me in making the progressive choice for Ward 3.

Anne Bridgman

Eugene

Supporting Measure 20-373

I’m writing today in support of Measure 20-373, a local Rights of Nature initiative. Here’s why we need it.

Current environmental laws are insufficient to protect Lane County’s watersheds from corporate harm. Out-of-area corporations have greater power to harm our communities than the power we have to protect ourselves from them. Ask yourself if that seems right. We wrote this law because we want stronger protections for nature and for all nature’s creatures, including humans.

Measure 20-373 is not vague. It’s fundamental. All fundamental rights legislation is broad by design, so it can respond to new threats. This includes the Bill of Rights. The right to clean water is no different. Courts interpret broad rights every day. What this measure does is set a clear priority. Watershed health is not subordinate to convenience, incremental damage or corporate profit. Current laws regulate pollution rather than prohibit it. Toxic chemicals in our watersheds and water supplies pose measurable risks to public health. The real danger is pollution, not protection. The need for stronger laws to safeguard community and environmental health is long overdue.

At this moment, we have the very real threat of big AI data centers growing its presence in our county. Data centers require vast amounts of electricity and water for cooling, which strains local resources and leads to water contamination.

It’s clear that current environmental protection laws are not robust enough to protect Lane County from current and future threats. Vote yes on Measure 20-373 on May 19.

Michelle Holman

Chief petitioner Measure 20-373

Deadwood

Vote for Barofsky

The past 16 months in our country have reminded us of the importance of voting for knowledgeable, experienced candidates who demonstrate a deep commitment to good government. That’s why we are voting for John Barofsky for Eugene Ward 3 city councilor.

John Barofsky is a lifelong Democrat who has spent years learning the details of local governance through long hours volunteering on our neighborhood board, the Eugene Planning Commission and the Eugene Budget Committee, all while running his small business. Barofsky will be ready to serve the people of Eugene his first day on the job, just what we need in this time of uncertainty.

Join us in voting for John Barofsky for Ward 3.

Valerie Close and Dan Close

Eugene

Support the Library Levy

When I was an elementary school librarian, hanging on the library wall were big letters made and decorated by students that spelled “Libraries Change Lives.” This is so true! I saw firsthand the joy that selecting the perfect book brings and the “aha” moment when the answer to a puzzling question is found. This excitement is not lost for adults. The Eugene Public Library offers resources for everyone — books for any taste, magazines for information or pleasure reading, DVDs and CDs, a “library of things,” a seed library for gardeners and so much more.

The library is a treasure chest full of gems just waiting to be found. Please support the library by voting “Yes” on May 19.

Susan Jewett

Eugene

Athena Aguiar for Ward 5

Times feel bleak these days. I read the news and bounce between overwhelming sadness and anger. But two weeks ago, something hopeful happened. Athena Aguiar, candidate for City Council Ward 5, came to my door. I was immediately struck by her youthful enthusiasm and knowledge of local issues. Her focus is on safety, affordability and inclusivity. She asked about my concerns, and I was delighted to see my priorities, like libraries and mass transit, on the back of her campaign material.

If we want a better future for our kids and grandkids, we need to get talented young progressives, like Aguiar, into office. The incumbent, Mike Clark, has been in the seat for 20 years. He is a Trump supporter, a man whose values and views are the exact opposite of mine and those of my overwhelmingly progressive neighborhood.

After meeting Aguiar, I made my first-ever donation to a local campaign. I am decades older than Aguiar and will not be around to witness her full career. I imagine her on the floor of the U.S. Senate or in the White House, reminiscing about her early days on the Eugene City Council. In the darkness of today’s current events, Athena Aguiar and other young progressive politicians are a bright light of hope for us all. Let’s vote her in and create the change we so desperately need.

Sherry Vondy Beaver

Eugene

Please Endorse Bird

I am writing to voice my support for Melissa Bird for Congress.

I support her as a candidate over Val Hoyle because Hoyle takes big pac and AIPAC money, whereas Bird has vowed to not take any funding from big organizations because she believes our representatives are beholden to who they take money from — and that should be their constituents, not organizations.

She has fought fiercely for women’s rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights and has vowed to protect Oregon’s forests.

Val Hoyle has sided with and voted yes on legislation that would remove safeguards for our forest land and open the path to clear cutting all of our BLM forestland. This is not what’s best for Oregon or Oregonians.

Unfortunately, the establishment is not reflective of the people and is not doing enough to fight back against this current administration (largely because many of them are owned by big organizations and billionaires). It’s time to turn the page on the status quo and back progressive leadership like Bird.

Please consider endorsing Melissa Bird for Congress.

Nick MedicineCrow

Junction City

Support for Heather Buch

On August 20, 2024, Lane County Commissioners Heather Buch, Pat Farr and Laurie Treiger voted in favor of developing the CleanLane methane retrieval facility; Commissioners David Lovell and Ryan Ceniga voted “no.” Now we have another commissioner candidate, Jake Pelroy, president of the Lane County Garbage Haulers Association — who managed Ceniga’s campaign. If Pelroy wins the race for county commissioner, the voting majority on the County Commission will be in the hands of the adversaries of the CleanLane facility.

Pelroy is characterizing the methane facility as a local issue, whereas the largest hauler in Lane County, Sanipac, is owned by a near $10 billion public company in Texas — Waste Connections. Ten billion is a power of financial do-ability way beyond anything local.

Sanipac is trucking our local waste to a facility in Medford owned by Waste Connections. This rubber meets the road approach reduces income to Lane County by several million dollars.

So much for Texas-based corporate citizenship.

Enough already.

The incumbent, Heather Buch, has been very constructive serving residents of East Lane County. She deserves your vote.

Charles Kittleson

Eugene

Barofsky for City Council

I wholeheartedly endorse John Barofsky for City Council, Ward 3.

Barofsky and I both serve as elected commissioners at EWEB, our publicly owned utility. In that role, I’ve found him to be thoughtful and engaged — someone who asks tough questions, listens carefully to all perspectives and consistently makes decisions with the broader community in mind. That’s exactly the kind of leadership our city needs.

Following the devastating Holiday Farm Fire, Barofsky helped lead a swift and meaningful response. Together, we addressed emergency watershed stabilization, and since then have supported the planting of over one million trees and shrubs to aid recovery. He has also been a strong partner in advancing fish habitat and river floodplain restoration efforts. This may not lend itself to catchy campaign slogans, but it is the steady, committed work that keeps local government truly serving local people.

I’m a lifelong Democrat and a decades-long community servant — and so is John. I hope you’ll join me in supporting John Barofsky for City Council.

Sonya Carlson

Eugene

Measure 20-373

I’m writing today to urge you to vote yes on Measure 20-373 on May 19. Here’s why.

Existing laws are inadequate for protecting our watersheds. Every major watershed failure in Oregon occurred while the Clean Water Act, the Safe Drinking Water Act and state regulations were already in place. Those laws regulate how much harm is legally permissible. Measure 20-373 exists because cumulative, permitted harm still degrades ecosystems. It does not replace existing law — it backstops it.

Critics say this measure is too vague. Let’s understand how rights function: rights legislation is broad by design so it can respond to new threats. Clean water rights are no different. Courts interpret broad rights every day. Measure 20-373 sets a clear priority: watershed health is more important than convenience or incremental damage.

This measure primarily constrains actors who externalize costs onto watersheds — polluters and upstream degraders. Lane County utilities such as EWEB and SUB already invest in watershed protection, and this measure strengthens their legal footing. Any utility that doesn’t support this measure has hidden motives or loyalties.

Once an aquifer is contaminated or streamflow collapses, there is no fast fix. Cleanup is costly and usually falls on the ratepayers. This measure doesn’t create a new bureaucracy. It creates standing — accountability when existing systems fail. That is how democratic governance works.

Finally, climate volatility has changed the context entirely. Our regulatory framework was built for a stable climate that no longer exists. Rights-based protections are more adaptive under uncertainty than rigid regulations.

Dillon Thomson

Eugene

20-376 & 20-377

“The city is increasingly using national searches” to give the middle finger to its employees. Importing department heads is likely to create a toxic workplace. Maybe they haven’t heard of quiet quitting. The monkey see, monkey do policy may make hiring easier for them, but it’s not doing right by the community. It’s obviously easier to hire carpetbaggers if the city provides cheap housing and good neighborhoods (out of town) that allow them to ignore our systemic problems daily. Should bureaucrats be able to shirk the issues they are supposed to be solving? No. How about promoting current employees? If the question is “really whether staff employment requirements belong in a city charter”? The answer is absolutely yes. An appropriate carve-out for the fire chief serving both Eugene and Springfield could be done without altering the city charter.

Passing 20-377 would make a mockery of local attempts to fight climate change by encouraging more single occupant cars to drive longer distances. The extra cars will also increase traffic and make parking even worse. If Eugene employees actually live here, they can walk, bike, bus, carpool or have a short commute. If you would like to have greater equality, dedicated city employees and want the greater community to work towards a livable planet, please vote yes on 20-376 and no on 20-377.

Kevin W. Cook

Eugene

Vote Thomas Hiura for West Lane

Today (April 12), my team ran a co-canvass with Thomas Hiura for West Lane County Commissioner in the Santa Clara neighborhood and we got a lot of great responses from the residents! Thomas is the only Democrat in the race and he is a true worker’s candidate. It’s time for new leadership for West Lane. Vote Democrat. Vote worker. Vote Thomas.

Athena Aguiar

Ward 5 Eugene City Council candidate

Eugene

Be An Informed Voter

Citizens of Lane County rarely have the opportunity to choose between two candidates for Lane Circuit Court judge, to directly voice their preference for the best candidate for this powerful position. We have this opportunity now!

The world is in chaos and feels out of control, but we can be informed voters!

I am a psychologist in private practice who has worked with families involved in the courts for many years; an expert in this area. I have observed her professionalism for 15-plus years. I have found her to be ethical, educated and informed regarding complex family law cases, broad minded, does the due diligence, works to understand the complexities involved and maintains a peaceful composure as she seeks resolution. She consistently keeps the best interest of children in mind.

Having her expertise in the halls will likely be a welcome gift to other judges who may lack the breadth and depth of the specialized knowledge she holds. In our ‘generalized’ system in Lane County, it is inevitable that not all judges are adequately informed about all matters; readily available resources matter.

I believe we need her on our bench and in the halls. Join me and exercise this opportunity to choose your new judge!

Vote Katina Saint Marie.

Vicky Curry

Eugene

Supporting Judge Amit Kapoor

I am writing to express my strong support for Judge Amit Kapoor as a Lane County Circuit Court judge. As a licensed clinical social worker who works primarily with court-involved families, I have had the opportunity to testify in Judge Kapoor’s courtroom on several occasions. In each instance, I found him to be thoughtful, compassionate and well-versed in both the law and the complex dynamics of family systems. Kapoor has demonstrated a consistent approach of firm yet empathetic leadership from the bench. In my experience with him, I have been struck by his intelligence, humility and clear commitment to serving our community with integrity. He approaches his role with a genuine dedication to fairness and a willingness to continually learn and improve. Additionally, Kapoor brings valuable cultural diversity to the bench. As a former Human Rights commissioner for the city of Eugene, I understand the importance of representation in our judicial system. As a person of color and an immigrant, Kapoor reflects the inclusive values our community strives to uphold. For these reasons, I strongly support Kapoor’s continued service on the Lane County Circuit Court and encourage you to vote for him.

Sara Rich

Eugene

Vote for the Climate

In 2014, Eugene was a climate leader. The city of Eugene passed its groundbreaking Climate Recovery Ordinance, establishing some of the most ambitious and meaningful climate action goals in the country, including a 50 percent community-wide reduction in fossil fuel use by 2030.

2030 is almost here, and we have a serious gap to close. As of October 2025, Eugene had only reduced fossil fuel use by 24 percent. Making up for lost time will be hard, but not impossible. At a time when the federal government is dismantling environmental protections and rolling back climate policies, it is more important than ever that Eugene step up to the plate, lead by example and live up to its values.

The City Council has real opportunities to accelerate our transition to clean, renewable energy, but to seize them, we need a strong majority of climate champions elected in order to meet this crucial moment. That’s where you and I come in.

This May, we have the chance to elect that majority. Join me in voting for candidates Jennifer Smith for Ward 3, Jennifer Yeh for Ward 4, Athena Aguiar or Jasmine Hatmaker for Ward 5 and Tai Pruce-Zimmerman for Ward 6.

And if the council is to steer our city through this energy transition, they will need help from our electric utility. That’s why I’m also supporting Alexi Miller, an environmental engineer running for EWEB’s at-large seat.

On May 19, vote like our climate depends on it — because it does.

Caitlin Howard

Eugene

Defend the Environment, not Bankrolling

What do corporate landlords, timber barons and quarry owners have in common? They’re all contributing to John Barofsky’s campaign to represent South Eugene at City Council. With progressive stalwart Alan Zelenka retiring this year, big business is hoping to buy a council seat in one of the most left-leaning wards in the city.

Beyond campaign contributions from some of the worst players in our city, Barofsky has a clear record of opposing climate action. As an EWEB board member, he has consistently voted against efforts to transition our public utility off of polluting fossil fuels and led the effort to oppose the ballot initiative to protect our watersheds. With the Trump administration rolling back federal protections for our climate, clean air and forests, our city should be doubling down on our efforts to defend the environment, not electing someone bankrolled by the same interests that are supporting this administration.

Functionally, John Barofsky’s candidacy represents all of Eugene’s extremist right-wing business interests in a trench coat, with some nice democratic party branding thrown in. The funny thing is, even the Democratic Party refused to endorse him, instead casting their sole endorsement for Jennifer Smith.

So on May 19, please remember: the choice is easy. We don’t need another councilor working to undermine our environment on behalf of big business.

Valentine Bentz

Eugene

Support Smith

I am writing to support Jennifer Smith to sit on the Eugene City Council as councilor for Ward 3. I was impressed by the statement that she offered to the Democratic Party of Lane County (DPLC) when she sought, and won, its endorsement. It listed specific concrete steps that she would take to address climate resiliency, affordable housing and tenant protections, and the retention of local services in the face of the Trump administration’s draconian budget cuts.

Ms. Smith recognizes that we need our libraries, our firefighters, our social services, and new sources of revenue to ensure that we can maintain these necessities and amenities. They make Eugene livable and desirable. As a union leader, she knows that “affordability” is not an election slogan but a requirement for a life with dignity or, in some cases, just having a life in our city.

Her statement committed her to help create and preserve the infrastructure of protection for our most vulnerable citizens, including the taxpaying immigrants whose labor supports so many local businesses, and others also in the crosshairs of the Trump administration’s campaigns of hate and violence.

Smith’s opponent unsuccessfully sought the endorsement of the DPLC; the statement that he offered listed his membership in various civic boards and commissions, with nothing about what he would do as a Councilor. I knew him as a member of the Planning Commission, as it rubber-stamped developers’ proposals, with his concurrence. Ward 3, and Eugene, can and should do better.

Larry Koenigsberg

Eugene

Not Good for the County

I do not think that David Lovell is good for Lane County. He states that problems facing the county include: a broken mental-health system, a housing crisis and underfunded law enforcement.

These things are all true, however Lovell’s approach is wrong. Yes, affordable building costs and low interest rates would help landlords such as himself, but do these savings get passed on

to renters? “For us to live as a peaceful community, we must hold that line on public safety.” – a direct quote from Lovell. Everyone would agree a peaceful community should be the goal of all Lane County residents. My issue is how does parading down Main Street in Springfield with an automatic weapon facilitate that peace? Law enforcement does need more money, but use those dollars for training, not more weapons. We cannot get additional money for these needed changes if “we,” Lane County is paying for a frivolous lawsuit that Lovaell started after a 12-page investigation report found him guilty of Human Resource policy violations against three county employees. How many of you would put up with harassment in the workplace? How many of you have taught your children not to call people names? Name-calling like “stripper” and “spinster” is not OK. Put your vote to work, vote Lovell out.

Marilou Heriot

Eugene

Right Choice

As a Eugene native, psychologist and close friend of Jennifer Smith for over 15 years, I am confident she is the right choice for city councilor.

I’ve had the privilege of watching Smith raise her son, complete a master’s degree in Public Administration at the UO, and champion efforts to support working families, safe transportation, education, the environment and housing. She is a candidate who lives her values through acts of service on committees, her employment at the university, and now as president of SEIU 503 Local 085. Her love for Eugene and its residents has been proven through her dedication to protect what makes our town special. It is a natural next step for Smith to put her years of experience to work as a city councilor.

Eugene is at an important crossroads and we need to focus on what the city is doing well, and what needs to improve. It’s simplistic to only push for “more jobs” or business growth. We need a leader who has demonstrated an ability to listen to many perspectives and who will shepherd growth in a responsible manner, ensuring that the quality of life of all our citizens are prioritized over corporate profits.

Corrina Falkenstein

Eugene

Support on Library Levy

In these days of political darkness, we need to keep the lights on. One such light is our Eugene Public Library, which illuminates our entire community through early literacy programs, digital resources and an expansive collection of print materials across three convenient locations.

A “yes” vote on the upcoming library levy is a way to support a more informed and connected Eugene. Access to accurate information matters — for all of us, regardless of age or station in life — and our public library is rich with the resources that help us find our way.

Use your ballot to express your commitment to keeping that light shining brightly. Vote yes on the Library Levy as we move forward to better and brighter times.

Larry Deckman

Eugene

Supporting Ballot Measure 20-373

I am writing today in support of Ballot Measure 20-373, a law that will protect our local watersheds. Deep-pocketed corporate opposition to this measure is raising fears about what might happen if it passes, including the unfounded claim that passing the measure will unleash a flood of lawsuits. Like Measure 20-373, several major national laws, including the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, and the Clean Air Act, all include language allowing a citizen to file a lawsuit against a violator. Prior to the passage of these laws, there was considerable worry about endless lawsuits. Guess what? Citizen suits have been a rarity. Oregon’s laws discourage frivolous lawsuits; filing them is not cheap, there is a high burden of proof, and in some cases, the losing party must pay costs and fees.

Opponents also falsely state that Lane County will be impacted by such lawsuits and forced to cut services as a result. Did you know that in the late 1990’s, the timber industry asked our state legislature for and got a series of giant tax cuts? The resulting loss of revenue has impoverished many rural communities statewide. Corporate greed (not environmental protection) is a true root cause of cuts to public services.

Please consider what might happen if we do not pass Measure 20-373: the status quo allows for ongoing degradation of forests, creeks, rivers, wildlife, water quality and quantity here in Lane County. Vote yes to protect our watersheds on May 19!

Lily Pearl Johnson

Eugene