Erin White’s dog, Jet. Photo by Aishiki Nag.

Ready, Set, Pets!

Competing horses, watching cat behavior, helping dogs in need and more in the Pets issue

Culture by Aishiki NagPosted on

Do you want to know if the bark is worse than the bite? Eugene Weekly’s pet issue lets the cat out of the bag with a series of articles looking into everything about pets. 

The Pets issue explores the science behind why your pet acts the way it does — almost, with budding new OSU research into pet psychology. The issue also looks into Pro-Bone-O, a nonprofit organization that provides free veterinary care for homeless people’s pets. Finally, we have a story looking at the new art of working equitation, with Oregon’s very own Kimberlee Barker earning a spot for the United State’s first World Association of Working Equitation Championship team.  

From four-legged friends healing to high-stake horseback sports, this issue proves pets are more than just a sidekick in our lives. Dig in before you’re the last one to paws and take notice!

Small Business, Happy Pets
Trot to the Top
Unconditional Love With No Copay
Your Pet Has Been Studying You 