Ready, Set, Pets!

Do you want to know if the bark is worse than the bite? Eugene Weekly’s pet issue lets the cat out of the bag with a series of articles looking into everything about pets.

The Pets issue explores the science behind why your pet acts the way it does — almost, with budding new OSU research into pet psychology. The issue also looks into Pro-Bone-O, a nonprofit organization that provides free veterinary care for homeless people’s pets. Finally, we have a story looking at the new art of working equitation, with Oregon’s very own Kimberlee Barker earning a spot for the United State’s first World Association of Working Equitation Championship team.

From four-legged friends healing to high-stake horseback sports, this issue proves pets are more than just a sidekick in our lives. Dig in before you’re the last one to paws and take notice!