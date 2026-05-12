Since 2023, Guy Lee Elementary’s Parent Teacher Organization has brought celebration, culture and community in one room.

The nonprofit PTO hosted its fourth annual Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration Friday, May 8, at the school.

May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage month. During this month, the country takes the time to reflect and celebrate the important role that AANHPIs have played in U.S. history. In 1992, Congress declared May as the designated month to commemorate two milestones: the arrival of the country’s first Japanese immigrants May 7, 1843, and Chinese workers’ pivotal role in building the transcontinental railroad, which was completed May 10, 1869.

The celebration extended from the school’s cafeteria to the parking lot and throughout the children’s play area. Over 25 booths and a handful of food trucks were at the event, offering family resources, activities for children and authentic AANHPI food.

“We partnered with a lot of different organizations in town, like a lot of community organizations that really benefit the students and families here in Springfield and Eugene,” says Melissa Kruse, founder and organizer of Guy Lee’s AANHPI Celebration. “So, we have the library here. We have Comunidad y Herencia Cultural… so different organizations that really would benefit families.”

A fire horse coloring activity was available for children and families. 2026 is the year of the fire horse in the Chinese zodiac calendar.

Children had the opportunity to learn about AANHPI cultures through a fire horse coloring activity, making dumplings and an origami station, which was hosted by the Yujin Gakuen Japanese Immersion, a dual language school in Eugene.

Tess Snook-Louie, a member of Yujin Gakuen PTO, says by being at the celebration, it’s an opportunity to share the Japanese culture to the community, and that is true through their origami station.

“At our origami station, we have birds [and] foxes. I think we did horses this year for the year of the horse. Dragons — just anything in the Japanese and Chinese zodiac that we can represent,” Snook-Louie says.

Traditional dances, representing the Samoan, Chinese, Filipino and Hawaiian cultures, and martial arts performances, representing the Korean and Chinese cultures and music, showcasing Indian, Japanese and Hawaiian cultures, were also part of the celebration — each performed by children and young adults.

“We just try to find representation for all of the cultures and my goal is to always look out for new people who want to perform,” Kruse said. “So, for the first time this year, we have a Japanese koto instrument. We had a woman, who was able to bring her 6-feet, 13-stringed instrument.”

Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon made an appearance at the celebration, proclaiming May as AANHPI Heritage month in the Springfield community.

This year’s celebration was made free to the community through two grants: The Springfield Arts Commission 2025 Heritage Arts Grants and another through the Asian American Council of Oregon, Kruse says.

Three years ago, Kruse felt it was necessary to start an event celebrating AANHPI cultures because it’s something she identifies with as a Filipino American who grew up in Hawaii.

“I felt it was really important for my own kids to know about their heritage and their culture and to be proud of it,” Kruse says. “I felt like everyone in our community, who comes from similar backgrounds, they need that opportunity to celebrate their culture.”

The event ended with a traditional Chinese Lion Dance by the Phi Long Lion Dancers.

To learn more about Guy Lee’s PTO, visit GuyLee.springfield.k12.or.us.