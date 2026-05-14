Horrible Horror is Better with Bingo

Have you ever wanted to watch bad horror movies surrounded by strangers? While watching them, do you ever think, “Man, I wish I could win some kind of themed gift that goes with the movie, or maybe an Art House gift card — which I will use to watch more bad horror movies?” If you have, my god, are you lucky. Horrible Bingo has all that and whatever you buy from concessions. To win the aforementioned prizes, moviegoers are given a bingo sheet of horror movie cliches tailored to the film. The sheets may include such things as “bad at escaping,” “not scary, just gross” and “boobs and butts.” Players mark their sheets when or if these events ever happen in the film, and prizes are awarded to those who get bingo. The player who has the most squares marked gets the grand prize. Sarah Knickerbocker, the organizer behind Horrible Bingo, says these films aren’t bad, they are “well intentioned,” and the bingo and the crowd makes the show more fun. “When I pack up at the end of the night, if people are still standing in the lobby or standing on the street still talking about the movie, I have won,” she adds. These showings happen twice a month at Art House, with the next Horrible Bingo film being The Boneyard (1991) on May 19 and 20. Knickerbocker recommends buying tickets a couple of weeks in advance, as they tend to sell out.

Horrible Bingo is 7 pm twice a month at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. The next showing is The Boneyard (1991) on Tuesday, May 19, and Wednesday, May 20. Tickets are $10 and are available at EugeneArtHouse.com.