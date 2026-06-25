Local and Vocal, Loud and Proud

Welcome to another edition of Eugene Weekly’s periodic Local and Vocal opinion roundup — local and vocal is what we are!

As the community’s weekly alternative paper, EW makes room for unheard voices — your voices. Anyone can submit a 250-word letter to the editor or a 500- to 800-word guest viewpoint, and we run as many as we can both in print and online.

This week, read about a local business that has a Bitcoin machine but tries to stop folks from being scammed through it, the importance of consent in kink and why we undam dams.

You, too, have something to say — drop us a note and say it! Send your viewpoint to Editor@EugeneWeekly.com and Letters to Letters@EugeneWeekly.com.