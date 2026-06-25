Illustration by Lydia Smith

Local and Vocal, Loud and Proud

Bitcoin scams, undamned dams and kink consent in this week’s opinion roundup! 

News by Camilla MortensenPosted on

Welcome to another edition of Eugene Weekly’s periodic Local and Vocal opinion roundup — local and vocal is what we are!

As the community’s weekly alternative paper, EW makes room for unheard voices — your voices. Anyone can submit a 250-word letter to the editor or a 500- to 800-word guest viewpoint, and we run as many as we can both in print and online. 

This week, read about a local business that has a Bitcoin machine but tries to stop folks from being scammed through it, the importance of consent in kink and why we undam dams.

You, too, have something to say — drop us a note and say it! Send your viewpoint to Editor@EugeneWeekly.com and Letters to Letters@EugeneWeekly.com.

Dams Be Gone 
Consent Remains Queen in Kink
The Bitcoin Scams