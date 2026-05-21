AAPI Appreciation

The fifth annual Asian Night Market returns to the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza May 22 for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. The all-ages event celebrates the night market experience popular in many Asian cultures. There will be music, martial arts demonstrations, hands-on crafts, food, drink and more from the Asian and Pacific Islander diaspora. Handcrafted clothing, art and other goods from across AAPI cultures will be for sale. The Asian American Council produces the event, which serves as a preview for the larger Oregon Asian Celebration in July at Alton Baker Park. “Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month provides an opportunity to celebrate the contributions and diversity of the AAPI in our community,” Asian Night Market Event Director David Tam says in a press release. “It’s an opportunity to share our heritage as integral to the fabric of the broader community. We encourage people to bring their family and friends for a fun Friday evening of Asian cultural heritage,” Tam says.

Asian Night Market is 5 to 10 pm Friday, May 22, at the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza, 85 East 8th Avenue. The event is free.