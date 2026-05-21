Walk Ireland with Eugene

For travelers dreaming of Ireland’s green hills, ancient pubs and cinematic landscapes, a Eugene travel coordinator is putting together a trip that blends history, culture and a little “nerdery.”

TravelPerks Dream Vacations Groups Coordinator Brittany St. Julien is hosting a seven-day Ireland tour Nov. 1 to 7 that takes travelers from Dublin to Galway and Belfast, with stops at the Giant’s Causeway, Titanic Belfast and the Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

The itinerary emphasizes walking tours through Dublin, Galway and Derry, with visits to landmarks such as Trinity College Dublin, St. Stephen’s Green and Galway’s medieval streets. St. Julien describes the trip as less focused on rushing between attractions and more centered on experiencing the cities on foot, with time built in for historic sites, local pubs and quieter side streets that average tourists might otherwise miss.

“A lot of walking tours on this trip, honestly,” St. Julien says.

The trip also includes stops aimed at movie buffs and history lovers alike. Travelers will visit Titanic Belfast, built near the original shipyard where the Titanic was constructed, along with the Giant’s Causeway, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site known for its volcanic hexagonal rock formations.

Fantasy fans will also visit the Game of Thrones Studio Tour, where many interior scenes from the HBO series were filmed. The experience includes original sets, props, costumes and behind-the-scenes production displays from the show.

“We’re going to go experience all those things, front of the line,” St. Julien says. “No need to buy tickets, wait and do all that stuff. They’ve done the work for us.”

The tour includes a stop at Sean’s Bar, which claims to be Ireland’s oldest pub dating back to 900 AD, along with dinners at traditional Irish pubs and hotels across the country.

“We’re working directly with [Córas Iompair Éireann] CIE Tours, who’s based out of Ireland, because why not go local when you’re looking for experts?” St. Julien says. “It’s like a full package deal, essentially.”

The trip includes guided tours, breakfasts, several group dinners and transportation throughout Ireland, including airport pickup. Travelers are responsible for airfare to Dublin and a handful of meals, though St. Julien says the agency assists with flight quotes and planning.

At $1,445 per person for walking tours, cultural attraction experiences, a few meals and double occupancy rooms, St. Julien says the price surprised even her after comparing it to booking the trip independently.

“I priced it out if I were to do it myself,” she says. “Not only would it have cost me more, but it would take just so much effort to book all those things and drive myself there.”

Though St. Julien now leads group tours herself, she says many people are still surprised travel agencies exist at all.

“I didn’t even realize travel agencies existed, honestly, before a few years ago,” she says.

She says agencies like TravelPerks help simplify logistics while securing deals through cruise lines, tour companies and travel partnerships.

“It doesn’t cost folks anymore to work with us,” she says. “Usually it’s just easier. We find the best deals, better than the ones you can find online,” she adds “but we’ll usually always sprinkle a little bit of extra fun and magic on top of it too.”

St. Julien says trip consultation and planning are generally free, though airline booking assistance may sometimes include a fee.

“I always say, just as the airlines don’t care about you they don’t care about us so we don’t get any special deals like we do with, say, the cruises,” she says.

Based in west Eugene near Daynight Donuts, TravelPerks works with both group and individual travelers, helping coordinate cruises, tours and custom itineraries around the world.

“This trip is my baby,” St. Julien says. “I’m gonna have a blast.”

Travelers interested in the Ireland trip can attend a free virtual information session May 28. Single-occupancy rooms are already sold out, according to tour materials, though double occupancy remains available.

TravelPerks Dream Vacations is located at 1510 Jacobs Drive. The agency is open 8 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday and 9 am to 5 pm Saturday. For more information, visit TravelPerks.com.