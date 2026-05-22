Photobomb the Cover!

Remember last year when Mayor Kaarin Knudson declared May 30 “Eugene Weekly Day”? (Trust us, it happened.)

In honor of that occasion (and also maybe a little bit to recognize that our embezzler, who pleaded guilty to five felonies, is supposed to be sentenced May 27 and also the fact we’re super glad we still exist thanks to you readers) the Weekly is having a party Saturday, May 30, at Claim 52.

Claim 52 and Seasoned are donating $1 from every pint and every pulled pork sandwich sold to support your local commie rag. We’re also holding a raffle where a lucky winner will randomly appear on the cover of the Weekly.

That’s right — one lucky winner will get to photobomb a future Eugene Weekly cover and randomly appear in a photoshoot.

You can nominate yourself, a friend, a local legend, your favorite bartender, artist, organizer or teacher or anyone you think deserves a surprise cameo on a future cover.

Early bird raffle bundles are now live.

Tickets start at just $5, and every ticket helps support the reporting, arts coverage and storytelling that keeps Eugene connected.

Join us at Claim 52 for:

Live local music

Pinball

Silent auction prizes from local businesses and artists

Drinks benefiting Eugene Weekly

Food from Seasoned

A chance to meet the writers, photographers, editors and staff behind the Weekly

📅 Saturday, May 30 ⏰ Noon–4 pm📍 Claim 52 — 232 Lincoln Street.

It’s FREE to attend and everyone’s invited.