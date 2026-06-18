• Feel the vibrations? Local social media star and comedian Ashe the Vibe Rater, aka Ashe Newton, stopped by EW’s eclectic office on Lincoln Street and nailed our vibe. She also dropped by CageFest, our Nic Cage film fest over the June 12 weekend, and vibe checked that, too. Newton’s humor is on point, and she’s got the Eugene scene down. Check her out on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and more!

• Oregon’s having a temperature tantrum. June 21, the first day of summer, is just getting here, but we already had our first heat wave. On June 16, Gov. Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency due to the imminent threat of wildfire. Temps in Eugene were in the upper 90s, and on June 15 it was over 100 degrees in Autzen Stadium, necessitating the move of some of the University of Oregon’s College of Arts and Sciences graduation ceremonies to Matt Knight Arena. The Daily Emerald reported that the dean of the College of Design passed out while giving a talk at the 4 pm graduation ceremony on Hayward Field. We need to get rid of Donald Trump and his cronies, who have rolled back all the needed work on climate change, and the UO might reconsider the mass afternoon graduation thing and let departments have small ones again in addition to the big morning ceremony. See our news story this week on another UO consolidation effort.

• Theater-lovers, head down to Cottage Grove before June 21 to see Cottage Theatre’s production of Sunday in the Park with George — so says arts intern Kellan Quinn, who watched the June 14 production of the musical — with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Quinn writes, “It’s always fascinating when you get to witness a small local group put on its adaptation of a Broadway staple. Many shows struggle to capture the boundless visions of Broadway greats. Cottage Theatre’s production of Sunday in the Park With George is not one of them.” Read the full review at EugeneWeekly.com.

• Head back to the Grove June 28 for its “first-ever Community Pride Picnic,” organized through the newly formed South Lane County Oregon Pride. It’s 11 am to 3 pm at Coiner Park. Bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs, food and friends for a family-friendly celebration with an All-Star Drag Show at 1 pm!

• Do you like quizzes? OK, let’s rephrase that! Do you like weighing in on stuff? Great! Head over to EugeneWeekly.com and you can answer this week’s survey! Where do you get your local breaking news? Want a jump on getting little surveys about stuff you hate or like? Want some extra EW snark in your life? Sign up for the Tuesday EW Extra newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter.

• The G7 Summit… happened. WTF. The June 15-17 summit of the seven biggest world economies highlighted Trump’s protectionist “America First” agenda and took place against a backdrop of worsening climate change and heightened geopolitical tensions. Anyone else’s jaw drop at his response when a New York Times reporter asked if he would hold anyone in his administration accountable for killing 120 schoolchildren at a girls school in Iran on the first day of the war? Trump said it was a “strange question” because it was “a long time ago,” adding, “Mistakes are made; war is nasty.”