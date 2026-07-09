Farewell (Fair) Friends, Welcome New Faces

Sierra Hull performs Friday at 4:20. Photo courtesy Oregon Country Fair..

This year’s Oregon Country Fair concert lineup honors a late music legend with deep roots at the event, and welcomes an up-and-coming duo of brothers who got their start in Eugene, but who are now based in Brooklyn.

At 4:15 pm July 12 on the Main Stage is the OCF All Star Celebration of Bob Weir, the Grateful Dead singer and guitarist who died in January. The Dead played two OCF benefit concerts, in 1972 and 1982, and are deeply linked to the Fair and to Eugene’s countercultural history. For decades, Deadheads considered the band’s Veneta 1972 recording among the most coveted bootlegs. It got an official release, titled Sunshine Daydream, in 2013.

Guitarist and frequent Weir collaborator Steve Kimock performs at the All Star Celebration, along with several other notable musicians who worked with Weir in projects like RatDog, Dead & Company and Phil Lesh and Friends. For a complete list of musicians involved in the Weir tribute, visit OregonCountryFair.org.

To honor other beloved musicians who’ve passed recently, there’s also the Tribute to Lost Musicians, 2:20 pm on the Kesey Stage. As well as Weir, the show pays tribute to Black Sabbath lead singer and solo artist Ozzy Osbourne, who died last summer, as well as reggae luminary Jimmy Cliff, who died in November 2025.

Turning from the past to the future, yacht rock and smooth jazz hipsters Dana and Alden perform at 2:50 pm July 11 on the Main Stage. The sibling duo, featuring drums, saxophone and voice, started in Eugene and is now based in Brooklyn. They released their third full-length album, Speedo, on Concord Jazz in June.

This time joined by a host of musicians, Dana and Alden have played OCF before. “It is a true honor to be coming back to play the Fair after many years away,” Dana says. “Everything we are doing now with our music started in Eugene. It’s important to stay connected to our roots and remember why we started playing music in the first place.”

Also in the vein of danceable jazz, funk and soul, Eugene’s Natsukashii Soul plays the Fair 5:50 pm July 12 on the Kesey Stage. The group regularly performs in Eugene. They’re playing the Fair in support of their debut full-length album, Silvereen, released last year.

“Live music is such an important part of the Fair experience, and we’re grateful to be among the many musicians helping create that atmosphere each year,” says Frank Visconti, Natsukashii Soul trumpeter.

Other notable acts at Fair this year include New Orleans’ indie rock and cabaret group Bon Bon Vivant, playing several times at Monkey Palace. Indie rockers Glitterfox, formerly of Eugene and now based in Portland, also play twice at Hoarse Chorale and the Blue Moonstage. Grammy-nominated mandolin virtuoso Sierra Hull plays at 4:20 pm July 10 on the Mainstage.

Meanwhile, Eugene’s electro-swing act Highstep Society performs twice. On July 11, Highstep is joined by Portland’s Marchfourth, blending punk rock with marching band music and the theatrical flair of a circus troupe.

Seattle’s Polyrhythmics, playing psychedelic afro-beat influenced jam rock, plays at 5:45 pm July 11 on the Main Stage, featuring vocalist Adryon De León. Completing the Grateful Dead theme, the Sam Grisman Project, featuring Sam Grisman, frequent Jerry Garcia collaborator David Grisman’s son, performs at 2:30 pm July 12 on the Main Stage.

For set times, a complete concert listing, ticket prices and more, visit OregonCountryFair.org.

Loading…