Activist Alert

“The People should never rise, without doing something to be remembered — something notable and striking.” — John Adams, founding father and second president

• Mourning and Action Against ICE, noon to 2 pm, Saturday, July 25, Eugene Federal Building, mourn the lives of immigrants and allies murdered by ICE, Mobilize.us.

• Money For Workers, Not War, Lane County Labor rally and march, noon, Saturday, July 25, Eugene City Hall. Eugene-Springfield Solidarity Network Jobs with Justice and Lane County Labor Chapter are mobilizing local unions, union members and community allies.

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Mondays: Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm.

• Tuesdays: Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am to 4 pm, last Tuesday of each month. More at Linktr.ee/PSLEugene. Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm. Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm. Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm.

• Wednesdays: Showing Up for Racial Justice, noon to 1 pm. Resisters Book Club, noon to 1 pm, sidewalk of 6th Avenue. Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3:30 pm to 6 pm.

• Thursdays: Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon. Neighbors Protecting Neighbors, noon to 2 pm.

• Fridays: Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm. 50501 Weekly Protest, 2 pm to 4 pm.

• Sundays: SLUG Queens Resist! and Eugene Inflatables Protest, 1 pm to 3 pm.

Ongoing events

• Mondays: Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, corner of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• Tuesdays-Sundays: Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, $5-$10 sug. don.

• Thursdays: Postcarding to Iowans to register to vote in the midterms, 1 pm to 3 pm, Thursday, July 16, Gryff’s Pub, Bailey Hill. RSVP Pandi96743@yahoo.com. Donations needed for postage.

• Fridays: Stop the Cuts, noon, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Saturdays: Peaceful protest, noon to 1 pm, Coburg City Hall, 91136 North Willamette Street, Coburg, Indivisible Coburg.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!