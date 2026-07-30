Dig Into Dinosaurs, Geology and Ice Age Fossils

Where can you investigate Ice Age fossils, understand earthquakes and find out if dinosaurs lived in Oregon, other than at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History’s Family Fun in the Sun events? Lexi Briggs, marketing and communications specialist at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History, says that the events incorporate play with learning. “These are incredible opportunities for families to come together and learn in an environment that’s also really fun,” Briggs says. This is achieved with events like the July 31 and August 1 Ice Age Creature Features, where museum goers can “walk like mammoths,” bearing tusks and hopping from footprint to footprint while learning about how these animals interacted with their environment. Briggs says that through these weekly events, museum goers can expect to learn how the rock cycle works and what rocks can float at the Geology Rocks days. Or, they can uncover the mystery of Oregon and its dinosaurs during Oregon’s Dino-Story. These activities, experiments and outdoor adventures have returned for the fifth summer in a row, offering families a place to learn and play outside.

Family Fun in the Sun is 10 am to 4 pm, Fridays and Saturdays. Ice Age Creature Features is July 31 and August 1. Geology Rocks! is August 7, 8, 14 and 15. Oregon’s Dino-Story is August 21, 22, 28 and 29. All events are in the Museum of Natural and Cultural History’s native plant courtyard, 1680 East 15th Avenue. Activities included with $7 general admission or $5 for youth and seniors. Free for MNCH members and UO ID cardholders.