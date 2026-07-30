Illustration by McKenzie Young-Roy

Rock Your Body

From figure drawing to draglesque to boudoir, the human body is art in the Naked Issue

News by Savannah BrownPosted on

“If the body is not the soul, what is the soul?” That’s a quote from one of Walt Whitman’s most famous poems, “I Sing the Body Electric” — an 1855 piece about how awesome the human body is. 

This is our Naked Issue, and in it we explore the amazing art that is our own natural human body — along with all of its curves, scars, rolls and everything else perfectly imperfect about it — and the fights people have taken to accept and reconnect with their own beauty, despite the struggles. Let’s face it, we are all hot — and it’s hard to remember that sometimes.  

As you read the Naked Issue, let’s also remember the 2020’s wise words of rapper Megan Thee Stallion: “Bodyodyodyody.”

Ways of Seeing
Striptease Under the Stage Lights
Body Beauty 