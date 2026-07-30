Rock Your Body

“If the body is not the soul, what is the soul?” That’s a quote from one of Walt Whitman’s most famous poems, “I Sing the Body Electric” — an 1855 piece about how awesome the human body is.

This is our Naked Issue, and in it we explore the amazing art that is our own natural human body — along with all of its curves, scars, rolls and everything else perfectly imperfect about it — and the fights people have taken to accept and reconnect with their own beauty, despite the struggles. Let’s face it, we are all hot — and it’s hard to remember that sometimes.

As you read the Naked Issue, let’s also remember the 2020’s wise words of rapper Megan Thee Stallion: “Bodyodyodyody.”