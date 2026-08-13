Slant — Supportive!

By EW editorial staff

• We’ve been overwhelmed by the kind words and congratulations following last week’s announcement about Eugene Weekly’s next chapter. This week brings another meaningful milestone: We’ve officially paid off the remaining debt to our printer from the 2023 embezzlement and shutdown. We couldn’t have done it without the advertisers, donors and supporters who stood by the paper and helped us rebuild. We are incredibly grateful! And, for all you tactile folks, we’re so happy to keep on printing!

• EW Asked and you answered! Every week (more or less) we ask a question or two about local topics. Last week we went for the most controversial question we could — What did folks think of the EUG letter sculpture near the Hult Center? Ooh you had thoughts. Thirty-two percent of you hated it, 20 percent of you loved it, 17 percent didn’t care and 15 percent of respondents thought it was better than Springfield’s Flame sculpture. The rest of the folks had a lot of spicy comments! Here is a selection: “It’s not original so many other cities have the same thing.” “A waste of money.” “It’s not public art, it’s advertising.” “I like it, don’t love it.” “It’s fine but kind of in the way.” “The white base is bad. Other than that, fun.” “Nice to have something fun and frivolous in Eugene again.” “What else could this money have been used for? There aren’t higher priority projects to spend this money on?” “Embarrassing to call this art and even more embarrassing to spend $45k on it.” “This is great. Embrace public art!!!” Got a pressing question we should ask? Send it to Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with EW Asks in the subject line!

• Oh, hey, speaking of EW Asks! Head on over to EugeneWeekly.com and answer this week’s question: The same month Eugene Weekly joyfully announced its ownership is staying local — and intends to always stay local — word came that another local paper, The Chronicle, is closing its doors. Locally owned, run and produced news is a key to democracy, what can we do to save it? The Chronicle, which had been locally owned and published since 1909, made the sad announcement on its website August 11. Support Eugene Weekly, support The Highway 58 Herald, support McKenzie River Reflections.

• There was a memorial for longtime regional historian Douglas Card August 9 at Wayne Morse Family Farm. He died June 27 at age 90. He was a frequent and vocal participant in local discussions on area history, and in 2008 the Lane County Historical Society published his history of Lane County in the 19th century, From Camas to Courthouse. Please consider donating to Greenhill Humane Society, Lane County History Museum, and Applegate House Heritage and Education in his memory.

• It’s time to crown a new SLUG queen! August 14 is the 2026 Society for the Legitimation of the Ubiquitous Gastropod Queen Competition and Coronation at 6 pm at the downtown Park Blocks. Bring a chair, listen to the One More Time Marching Band and watch the shenanigans!

• Only old SLUG queens and celebrity judges can vote for the next SLUG queen but anyone can vote in Best of Eugene! Go to Vote.EugeneWeekly.com and weigh in on the OG Best of contest for all of Lane County. We’ve been doing Best of as a readers poll for 30 years listing all you celebrate in this community — tell us what you think!