Shopping Local

From Y2K to the ’90s and beyond, people are ditching fast fashion for the sturdy, well-made clothing pieces of the past. Eugene’s vintage sellers say the vintage rush reflects the views of the younger generation: doing away with wasteful mass production and opting for a model that promotes recycling and creativity.

But, what exactly is vintage? The consensus is that thrift stores sell low-cost, pre-owned clothing that span all conditions and generations. Vintage stores are more curated, sell clothes that are at least 20 years old and value high durability. Some stores stay true to the separation of vintage vs. thrift, and others blur the lines a little bit. Either way, there’s no lack of vintage in Eugene.

Kasey Jackson, owner of Freestyle Superette. Photo by Eve Weston.

Freestyle Superette (37 West 13th Avenue ste. 204)

In 2022, after noticing there were not enough “fun” vintage and secondhand locations in town, Kasey Jackson channeled Eugene’s strong counterculture history and founded Freestyle Superette.

She curates turn-of-the-century Victorian and Edwardian styles along with ’60s counter culture, sports culture and ’80s and ’90s avant garde to keep a truly vintage aesthetic that has “a little something for everybody.” She says she sets up her stores to create vignettes that spark curiosity. This includes placing a 100-year-old hand-beaded gown next to a late ’90s Dior gown that has almost the same cut and sleeve length. The display demonstrates how historic clothing inspires contemporary high fashion.

“There is an incredible demand for sustainable alternatives to fast fashion and a real, growing presence of unique and authentic goods,” Jackson says.

Wild Paisley Vintage (37 West 13th Avenue ste. 203)

Eugenia Borkowski-Sypherd says she curates her selection meticulously. “I don’t have any new stuff in here except for accessories and handmade items,” she says. Borkowski-Sypherd started Wild Paisley Vintage in 2023 when she moved to Eugene from North Carolina.

When Jackson moved Freestyle Superette to a corner spot in the same historic Kennel Ellis building, she offered Borkowski-Sypherd her previous location. Now, the two friends operate right next to each other.

From the outside, Wild Paisley appears quaint — but some looking around reveals two rooms filled to the brim with hip, vintage clothing. “I really curate around late ’60s, early ’70s,” she says. “Now that I have a shop, I’m really leaning into band T-shirts.” Borkowski-Sypherd points out a fan-made Grateful Dead shirt that reads “Life is Short, Trip Hard.” She estimates it’s one of 20 ever made.

Thomas Martinez, co-owner of TEXTYLE. Photo by Eve Weston.

TEXTYLE (1280 Willamette)

On the ground floor of the same historic building as Freestyle Superette and Wild Paisley Vintage is TEXTYLE. This barbershop and buy-sell-trade clothing and sneaker store combo is owned by brothers Thomas and Javier Martinez.

Thomas says they curate men’s streetwear fashion, with the idea that their barbershop clients can shop before their appointment. “A lot of clothes around here definitely cater more to women,” he says. “We want to keep that nice, clean aesthetic with streetwear with vintage in here.” Walking into TEXTYLE, it becomes obvious pretty quickly that this place isn’t your average menswear spot. Some people are getting their hair cut while others are browsing the wide selection of sneakers, graphic tees, pants and accessories.

Pete Michaels, owner of Founded. Photo by Eve Weston.

Founded Vintage (749 Willamette)

Peter Michaels started Founded Vintage in June 2022 after a lifetime of thrifting.

Michaels says the store is inspired by the former Eugene Jeans clothing store, which he describes as the “cornerstone of affordable vintage and thrifted clothing.” After opening Founded, he hosted Founded Fest (now Eugene Vintage Fest), which the city of Eugene now co-produces.

Founded Vintage is a small shop with a unique, alternative style. One side of the shop’s walls is covered in old vinyl records and the other has artwork and a pair of Levi Strauss 501 jeans with a waist size of over 70 inches.

Michaels says he focuses on curating long lasting natural fibers. “If you give me a pair of jeans from the ’90s versus 2010, I can tell when which one is made just because of the feeling,” he says, adding that he believes vintage is the way to shop when looking for quality, unique clothing that goes beyond today’s corporate chains.

Billy Reed, owner of Emerald Valley Relics. Photo by Eve Weston.

Emerald Valley Relics (233 West 5th Avenue)

Keeping on the vibe of men’s fashion is Emerald Valley Relics. Inside this small shop, the walls are lined with a vast selection of denim and vintage coats and jackets. “I grew up on a horse farm and out in the country, so I have a certain affinity for these shirts that my grandpa was wearing and stuff like that when I was a kid,” owner Billy Reed says. With such a small space, Reed says he has to hand-select each item to fit the rustic, Western vibe he’s shooting for.

Sarah Kruit, owner of Bumble Boutique. Photo by Eve Weston.

Bumble Boutique (233 West 5th Avenue)

Bumble Boutique captures the essence of women’s vintage. With low-cost, affordable options paired with higher-end dresses and luxury wear, owner Sarah Kruit has got it going on. She started the boutique in 2023 and since then, she says she’s curated “very self-expressive quality fabrics that feel good on your body.” Kruit adds that she is proud to have a wide selection of dresses for special occasions like weddings and prom, including some from the early 1910s and even late 1800s.

Alyssa Buttons-Garten, Ghost Town Outfitters general manager. Photo by Eve Weston.

Ghost Town Outfitters (1040 Tyinn Street ste. 8 and 365 East 13th Avenue)

With two locations in Eugene, Ghost Town Outfitters truly chases the dream of the ’90s. Alyssa Buttons-Garten, Ghost Town’s general manager, says she and owner Parker Hayes both moved from Portland where they were involved in the old-school thrift scene.

Walking into Ghost Town’s Tyinn Street location almost feels like walking into a ’90s-style apartment rather than a store. It is complete with a concert stage, retro decorations and a wide mix of clothing both vintage and not. Upstairs, Ghost Town sells its donations where customers pick their price, while the curated vintage selection is downstairs.

Kaden Wallace, owner of The Mudhole. Photo by Eve Weston.

The Mudhole (539 Willamette)

Nine months ago, 27-year-old Kaden Wallace opened his very first store after months of location searching. Wallace says he tries to fit with the Eugene menswear vibe while throwing in his own twist. The Mudhole features two rooms of vintage, with racks of graphic tees and a collection of highly sought after Carhartt and Patagonia. “I try to keep everything affordable and try to make vintage more accessible,” Wallace says. A lot of The Mudhole’s items are from the ’90s, but the collection spans as far back as the ’60s.

Check out the University of Oregon and Downtown Eugene’s Ducks Downtown event, Saturday, Sept. 26, which will feature Kesey Square Vintage Market from 10 am to 6 pm showcasing many of the vintage offerings in downtown Eugene.