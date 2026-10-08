Slant — Show up!

• The Oregon voter registration deadline is Oct. 13 and ballots go out right after (and then right after that it’s the Weekly’s endorsements issue). Sure it’s a midterm election but let’s not forget what President Donald Trump has said — this election is all about him. Go to OregonVotes.gov and let’s do this thing.

• Speaking of voting, Best of Eugene ballots are in and the tallying has begun! The Best of issue is Oct. 29, so wish all the local baddies the best!

• This is the Weekly’s Back to Campus issue, and as the term gets going, the University of Oregon campus has heated up. The first day of classes started with the news that there were five sexual assaults reported on and around campus. The Daily Emerald covered the Oct. 4 campus march that was organized in response to the assaults and to the Cornell University gang rape case. Meanwhile, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden spurred news coverage when he posted on social media condemning “the antisemitic targeting of Oregon Hillel and its executive director” on the UO campus. He writes, “Targeting Hillel and its leadership with this hateful rhetoric is a blatant effort to intimidate and demonize a Jewish organization and the Jewish students it represents.” The posters say “Hillel off campus” and label Oregon Hillel Executive Director Lenny Steinberg, as an “enemy of the people,” and accuse him of supporting “the continuation of Zionism and genocide in Palestine.”

• This week in all the news we didn’t fit into print… As part of our Back to Campus issue, EW writer Grace Mangali checked out Gutenberg College, a Christian “Great Books” college in what was once the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house and later the Delta Zeta sorority. Calendar Editor Savannah Brown interviewed the folks of & Juliet, a “jukebox musical” with a new spin on Shakespeare’s young heroine. We also have a guest viewpoint on Gaza by the Rev. Alex Awad, a Palestinian Christian born in Jerusalem, ahead of the People’s Tribunal event this week (see Activist Alert for more). Also related to upcoming events, Darren Reilly of the Center for Dialogue and Resolution, a dispute resolution center covering Lane, Douglas and Coos counties writes a column on finding things in common in these trying times — the CDR is having its Peace by Piece gala Oct. 15 at the Farmers Market Pavillion. Find it all at EugeneWeekly.com.

• The Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition reports 73 confirmed ICE detentions in September in eight Oregon counties, including Lane, Douglas and Marion. PIRC also reports an “emerging pattern of ICE detentions at Portland International Airport.” The PIRC hotline for reporting detentions is 888-622-1510. Rapid Response Lane County is fundraising for a Justice Bus — a trailer the group seeks to purchase and refurbish as a mobile legal and resource office to bring to rural areas of Lane County to meet with and support immigrant families. Find out more via Lane County Immigrant Defense, Instagram.com/lanecountyimmigrantdefense.