Women-Powered Tribute to the Godfathers of Heavy Metal

Hailing from Los Angeles, Mistress of Reality was the world’s first all-female Black Sabbath tribute band to go on tour. The band has toured all over the U.S. and U.K. for the last 20 years. Serving up hits from Ozzy Osbourne’s solo career and Black Sabbath’s repertoire, their catalog includes hits like “War Pigs,” “Paranoid” and “Diary of a Madman.” The lady rockers play John Henry’s Oct. 9. Fire Priestess opens with an onslaught of ’70s and ’80s rock and metal covers so it’s going to be one hell of a night. Mistress of Reality is Madame Ozzy (Paulette Casal) on lead vocals, Shaina Fober on drums, Allison Kutchaver on lead guitar and Nicole Ridge on bass. “We are going to be playing almost a two-hour set, so we’ll be doing a lot of old obscure Sabbath that you don’t really ever get to hear,” Casal says, including “Cornucopia,” the 1972 single “Under the Sun,” and “real heavy stuff like ‘Symptom of the Universe.’” Casal, who is a voice coach and runs a music school, never thought she would be in a cover band since she always performed original music. One day, one of her voice students suggested she start a tribute band. She told them, “Fuck no.” Her student then asked, if she ever did a tribute band, which band would she cover, and she instantly knew it would have to be Black Sabbath — and that’s where it all started. This band has morphed multiple times since it was founded by Casal and Ridge in 2002. “You’ll never find any women that love Black Sabbath, musician-wise, more and who are so fucking talented,” Casal says. “I can humbly say that you’re going to love it.”

Mistress of Reality performs 9 pm Friday, Oct. 9 at John Henry’s, 881 Willamette. Doors 8 pm. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and available at MistressOfReality.net. The show is 21-plus.