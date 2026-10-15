Slant — Seasonal!

• This week in sportsball — what’s up with Duck football? Wait, what’s up with high school football? The Marist High School football coach was dismissed after his team beat Cottage Grove, 63-0, in the first two quarters. Marist noted that a “change in leadership was necessary to reflect our school’s mission and values.” South Eugene high canceled its varsity football season due to not enough players, and finally, a Sweet Home High School player tragically died following an injury during a game.

• White Lotus Gallery, long a jewel in Eugene’s visual art world, announced Oct. 14 that it will close its brick and mortar presence downtown. The gallery’s last day at 767 Willamette will be Dec. 12. The city has stepped up to help owner Hue-Ping Lin transition to selling the gallery’s exquisite Asian and Northwest regional art online, with occasional exhibitions; she’ll mount a show of work from the gallery in March at the Maurie Jacobs Community Room at the Hult Center. For nearly 20 years, that space housed the Jacobs Gallery, which closed in 2016 after the city canceled support for the nonprofit gallery, which hosted popular events like the Mayor’s Art Show. The Arts & Business Alliance of Eugene is working with artists and community members on creating an “arts district” to draw people downtown. At this rate, there won’t be any art for them to see.

• Double Sided Media recently received a $2.7 million price tag for records pertaining to the potential misconduct of two Eugene police officers. Only days after EW’s Oct. 8 story on the local news site, the Lane County District Attorney’s office upheld the Eugene Police Department’s decision to not waive the fees. In a letter to DSM, JoAnn Miller, Lane County deputy district attorney, writes that the number of search results generated from DSM’s requests support EPD’s denial, even if the reporting serves a “substantial public interest.” (As reporter Eve Weston pointed out in her story, DSM did not ask EPD to search through the communications of all employees, past and present.) Miller writes that while the estimated fees “present a substantial obstacle” to DSM’s reporting, EPD’s denial was “not unreasonable.” Miller encouraged DSM and EPD to work with each other to refine search terms while preserving DSM’s reporting purpose.

• We’ve got online extra arts stories and reviews! Arts writer Savannah Brown reviewed comedian John Wilson’s The History of Concrete, currently playing at Metro Cinemas, where he makes the definitive concrete documentary and tries to make it entertaining using Hallmark movie tropes. Intern Ella Poor reviewed Ghostbusters in Concert’s Oct. 1 orchestral performance at the Hult Center, on tour until Oct. 31. Art director McKenzie Young-Roy talked to The Blasting Company ahead of the band’s sold out Oct. 18 WOW Hall show. The duo composed the soundtrack for the hit cartoon Over the Garden Wall. Read it all at EugeneWeekly.com.