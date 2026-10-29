Best of Eugene! 

30 years of the Best of readers poll!

Best of EugeneCulture by Camilla MortensenPosted on

For the past 30 years, Eugene Weekly has asked Lane County for their favorite things about this area, and every year we publish the list and celebrate! Some folks win year after year (did you know we gave Sweet Life Patisserie a “lifetime achievement award” in 2006?) and some categories the votes go wild. 

Either way, we have fun seeing the love for the community our readers have! 

Check out this Best of Eugene from 2006 — some winners are long gone and some continue to win! (Looking at you Sweet Life and Brail’s!). 

Read, enjoy, vote again next year and here’s to another 30 years of the OG Best of!

Civics.

Business.

Arts and Performance.

Going out.

Eats.

 

Civics – Best of Eugene 2026-27

Arts and Performance – Best of Eugene 2026-27

Going Out – Best of Eugene 2026-27

Eats and Beverages – Best of Eugene 2026-27

Best Bar

Written by EW Staff

Best Out-of-town restaurant (not in Eugene-Springfield)

Written by EW Staff

Best Chicken joint

Written by EW Staff

Best Vegetarian food

Written by EW Staff

Best Vegan food

Written by EW Staff

Best Place to eat and not worry about allergies

Written by EW Staff

Best Gluten-free menu options

Written by EW Staff

Best Pizza

Written by EW Staff

Best Bagel place

Written by EW Staff

Best Ice cream

Written by EW Staff

Best Takeout

Written by EW Staff

Best Cheap eats

Written by EW Staff

Best Fancy meal

Written by EW Staff

Best Comfort food

Written by EW Staff

Best Chain restaurant to celebrate your birthday

Written by EW Staff

Best Chef

Written by EW Staff

Best Catering

Written by EW Staff

Best Food cart

Written by EW Staff

Best Food cart pod

Written by Henry Houston

Best Restaurant

Written by EW Staff

Best New restaurant

Written by EW Staff

Best Sports bar

Written by EW Staff

Best Mixed drinks

Written by Henry Houston

Best Local wine

Written by EW Staff

Best Bar grub

Written by EW Staff

Best Bartender

Written by EW Staff

Best Place for a nonalcoholic beverage

Written by EW Staff

Best Local beer

Written by EW Staff

Best Place wine sipping ambiance

Written by EW Staff

Best Drive thru coffee

Written by EW Staff

Best Coffee shop

Written by EW Staff

Best Barista

Written by EW Staff

Best Place to sip a cup of tea

Written by EW Staff

Best Breakfast

Written by EW Staff

Best Server

Written by EW Staff

Best Place to get a burger

Written by EW Staff

Best Barbecue

Written by EW Staff

Best Brunch spot

Written by EW Staff

Best Latin American food

Written by EW Staff

Best African or Middle Eastern food

Written by EW Staff

Best Italian food

Written by EW Staff

Best Japanese food

Written by EW Staff

Best Korean food

Written by EW Staff

Best Chinese food

Written by EW Staff

Best South Asian food

Written by EW Staff

Best Thai food

Written by EW Staff

Best Hangover breakfast

Written by EW Staff

Best Desserts

Written by EW Staff

Best Bakery

Written by EW Staff

Best International cuisine that didn’t fit in one of the other categories

Written by EW Staff

Business – Best of Eugene 2025-26

Best Downtown Eugene store

Written by EW Staff

Best Gym

Written by EW Staff

Best Fitness instructor

Written by EW Staff

Best Yoga

Written by EW Staff

Best Downtown Springfield store

Written by Savannah Brown

Best Small-town in Lane County store

Written by EW Staff

Best Cannabis dispensary

Written by Will Decker

Best Tattoo artist

Written by Savannah Brown

Best Place to get piercings

Written by EW Staff

Best Massage therapist

Written by EW Staff

Best Mental health therapist

Written by EW Staff

Best Alternative health clinic

Written by EW Staff

Best Toy and hobby store

Written by EW Staff

Best Credit union/bank

Written by EW Staff

Best Place to get a used car

Written by EW Staff

Best Auto repair

Written by EW Staff

Best Bicycle store

Written by EW Staff

Best Garden gear shop

Written by EW Staff

Best Martial arts

Written by EW Staff

Best Retail store that didn’t fit in another category

Written by EW Staff

Best Budtender

Written by EW Staff

Best Customer service worker

Written by Bob Keefer

Best Barber

Written by EW Staff

Best Hair Stylist

Written by EW Staff

Best Veterinarian

Written by EW Staff

Best Local contractor

Written by EW Staff

Best Old business

Written by EW Staff

Best Local market

Written by EW Staff

Best Farmers market

Written by EW Staff

Best Place for tchotchkes, knick-knacks and trinkets

Written by EW Staff

Best Fabric store

Written by EW Staff

Best Adult store

Written by EW Staff

Best Birth Doula

Written by EW Staff

Best Death Doula

Written by EW Staff

Best Lawyer

Written by EW Staff

Best Architect

Written by EW Staff

Best Realtor

Written by EW Staff

Best Internet provider

Written by EW Staff

Best Arborist

Written by EW Staff

Best Dog trainer

Written by EW Staff

Best Senior center

Written by EW Staff

Best Senior living

Written by EW Staff

Best Place for students to live

Written by EW Staff

Best Place to get your game day gear

Written by EW Staff

Best Indie bookstore

Written by EW Staff

Best Secondhand furniture shop

Written by EW Staff

Best Clothing thrift store

Written by EW Staff

Best Local outdoor recreation store

Written by EW Staff

Best New business

Written by Savannah Brown