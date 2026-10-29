For the past 30 years, Eugene Weekly has asked Lane County for their favorite things about this area, and every year we publish the list and celebrate! Some folks win year after year (did you know we gave Sweet Life Patisserie a “lifetime achievement award” in 2006?) and some categories the votes go wild.

Either way, we have fun seeing the love for the community our readers have!

Check out this Best of Eugene from 2006 — some winners are long gone and some continue to win! (Looking at you Sweet Life and Brail’s!).

Read, enjoy, vote again next year and here’s to another 30 years of the OG Best of!

Civics.

Business.

Arts and Performance.

Going out.

Eats.



