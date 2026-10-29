Activist Alert

Protests, activism and more around Lane County

News by Camilla MortensenPosted on

“The oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear, and the oldest and strongest kind of fear is fear of the unknown.” — H.P. Lovecraft

Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

Check with weekend protests to see if they are affected by the Halloween holiday!

• Local Elections Integrity: 2 pm-3 pm, Wednesday, Oct.  28, (doors 1:45 pm), co-hosted by Eugene interfaith leaders and Mayor Kaarin Knudson, A Conversation with Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read. First Congregational Church, 1050 East 23rd Avenue, Eugene. Parking is on-site or on-street) By LTD bus: via Route 28 and Route 81. Free and open to the public. 

Lane County Immigrant Defense Network public organizing meeting, 5:30 pm Wednesday, Oct. 28, First Christian Church in Eugene. Recent ICE surge in the state and how to prepare for if it comes to Lane County; hear a report from local organizers who visited the Northwest Detention Center; and write letters of solidarity to immigrants imprisoned at the NDC.

Ongoing at Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

Mondays: Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm. 

Tuesdays: Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants. Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm, Indivisible Eugene/Springfield. Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm. 

Wednesdays: Resisters Book Club, noon to 1 pm, sidewalk of 6th Avenue. Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 4 pm to 6 pm, Planet Versus Pentagon.

Thursdays: Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon. Signs provided, wear black. Indivisible. Neighbors Protecting Neighbors, noon to 2 pm. 

Fridays: Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm. Bay Watch, 2 pm to 4 pm. 

Sundays: SLUG Queens Resist! and Eugene Inflatables Protest, 1 pm to 3 pm.

Ongoing

Mondays: Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, corners of 29th and Willamette and noon to 1 pm, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads. Protect Our Election Sign Waving, 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm, corner of 7th and Oak. 

Mondays & Thursdays: Political postcarding! 1 pm to 3 pm, Gryff’s Pub on Bailey Hill across from Churchill High. RSVP Pandi96743@yahoo.com. Donations needed for postage — Venmo @pamela-bahnsen-2 or by check to PostCarders Defending Democracy! P.O. Box 482, Creswell 97426.

Tuesdays-Sundays: Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, up to four signs with materials provided by Eugene Message Makers at Community Table Space, $5-$10 sug. don. to MECCA. 

Wednesdays: Political postcarding, 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm, The Gardens on Friendly. RSVP: Swiftly41@gmail.com.

Fridays: Stop the Cuts, noon, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/FoodnotBombs_Eugene. We the People Party, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, second Friday of the month at Tall Firs Cafe in Springfield to reestablish government of, by and for the people.

• Saturdays: Peaceful protest, noon to 1 pm, Coburg City Hall, 91136 N. Willamette Street, Coburg, rain or shine, Indivisible Coburg.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and forward this Activist Alert Newsletter to a friend to sign up at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in their inboxes on Wednesdays! 