What’s top of mind in South Eugene these days? The mid-term election results? South Eugene High School’s football team? The latest version of the sign-up app for exercise classes at the Eugene YMCA?

Or maybe it’s this: Why has it taken so long to build that new gas station and convenience store at 29th Avenue and Willamette Street? And when will it open anyway?

Dec. 14 is the likely opening date. And it’s taken so long, says developer Ron Tyree, because he kept upgrading and refining his plans, leading to a string of small delays.

But Tyree, founder of Eugene-based Tyree Oil, likes the result.

Tyree Oil’s main work is distributing gasoline and other fuel and lubricants to gas stations, trucking companies, sawmills, factories and marinas across Oregon and Washington and parts of Alaska and Idaho. It’s a big business: a fleet of 100 tank trucks and other vehicles, a staff of 200, buying oil products from refineries and wholesaling to customers.

The south Eugene store is Tyree’s second venture into the gas station/convenience store sector. He opened his first store, branded Pacific Roads, off Highway 99 in northwest Eugene, in 2012.

“It’s a diversification,” he says.

High traffic volume

Tyree bought the South Eugene site — an old service and gasoline station — in 2016 for $1.1 million, the deed shows.

“We looked at the site as one of the better ones for a gas station,” he says. The traffic volume is high, and there’s little competition. There’s only one other gas station in the south Eugene area.

Tyree began developing the plans in 2021, and tore down the old gas station in 2024.

The new place is upscale.

With 20-25 workers, it’ll be open 5 am to midnight seven days a week, and offer prepared foods, from chicken and pizza to pulled pork and barbeque, and a wide array of sandwiches, says Greg Miller, Tyree’s retail manager. It’ll also sell milk, eggs and the like. Outside, it’ll have six pumps and a propane refill station.

He’s hoping — but isn’t promising — to open Dec. 14.

Out with the old

Tyree’s project illustrates the evolution of the gas station/convenience store sector.

Old service stations — like the one that used to occupy the Willamette/29th spot — became redundant as oil-change chains took over the quick-service sector and cars became too complex for generalist auto mechanics to fix.

Tyree says he initially leased the location, starting in 2006. He closed the two-bay vehicle service area and focused only on selling gas and propane. Customers familiar with the place would remember it as grubby and somewhat dilapidated.

Selling gas alone is a low-profit business, industry publications say. So, owners nationwide have redeveloped old service stations into combo gas station/convenience stores. The convenience stores can be very profitable, although they need a big upfront investment, industry publications say. Tyree declines to say how much he spent on the project.

The job was complex. The old gasoline tanks had to be removed, along with some contaminated soil, and the half-acre site had to be re-graded. A big store — 4,000 square feet — was needed to hold the expansive food and drink offerings. Tyree says he kept tinkering with the development. The city planning staff “was very supportive,” he says. One of the add-ons he’s most proud of: Installing a backup generator so the station can pump gas during the power outages that periodically afflict Eugene’s south hills. It’s “very unusual” for a service station to have that, he says.

Gaining customer trust

With just two convenience stores, Tyree is small-time compared to leaders in the field. Idaho-based Jackson’s Food Stores, for example, has more than 300 outlets in the Western U.S., including seven in the Eugene area.

A challenge for the sector has been customer perception that gas station convenience stores don’t provide quality foods, industry publications say.

But the sector’s reputation “has grown to where people have now come to trust the offerings at convenience stores more and more,” Miller says.

Tyree says he wants to develop more Pacific Roads stores but hasn’t settled on another location.

Bricks $ Mortar is a column anchored by Christian Wihtol, who worked as an editor and writer at The Register-Guard in Eugene 1990-2018, much of the time focused on real estate, economic development and business. Reach him at Christian@EugeneWeekly.com.