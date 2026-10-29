Best African or Middle Eastern food

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Cafe Soriah, 384 W. 13th Ave., 541-342-4410, Soriah.com.

2. Tradewinds Cafe, 3443 Hilyard St B., 541-556-9927, Instagram.com/TradeWindsCafe541.

3. Makeda’s Cuisine, 458 319-7061, Makedascuisine.square.site. Currently closed.