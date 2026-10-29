WOW Hall in 1975. Photo courtesy of WOW Hall.

Best All-ages late-night hangout

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. WOW Hall, Community Center for the Performing Arts, 291 W. 8th Ave., 541-687-2746, WOWHall.org.

2. Slice Pizzeria & Bar, 325 Blair Blvd., 541-653-9937

3. Mandy’s Family Restaurant, 1491 Willamette, 541-654-0382, Mandys-Restaurant.com.