Best Alternative health clinic

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Alive Integrative Medicine, 311 W. 13th Ave., 541-636-3079, AliveIntegrative.com.

2. Mend Therapeutic Massage, 120 Shelton McMurphey Blvd, Ste. 320, 541-513-5264, MendMassage.net.

3. Vista Counseling and Wellness Center, 1551 and 1531 Pearl St., 541-517-9733, Vistapsych.com.