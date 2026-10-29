Members of Risk Of Change, a sacred mummer and giant puppet troupe, at the 2024 Oregon Country Fair. Photo by Grace Hefley, OCF Photo Crew.

Best Annual event

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. Oregon Country Fair, 24207 OR-126, Veneta, 541-343-4298, OregonCountryFair.org.

2. Eugene PRIDE, EugenePride.org.

3. Springfield’s The Block Party/ Community Activation Network, 326 Main, Spfd., 541-972-3515, SpringfieldBlockParty.com.