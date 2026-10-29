Patrick Dempsey and Leyla Soykan at Blairally Vintage Arcade for the Church of 80s night. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Arcade

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. Blairally Vintage Arcade, 245 Blair Blvd., 541-683-1721, Blairally.com.

2. Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St., 541-654-5632, LevelupArcade.com.

3. Round1 Bowling & Arcade, 600 Valley River Ctr,541-600-4840, Round1USA.com.