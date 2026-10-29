Lexi Star, MECCA floor manager. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Arts and culture nonprofit

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Civics by EW StaffPosted on

1. MECCA, Materials Exchange Center for Community Arts, 555 High St., 541-302-1810, Materials-exchange.org.

2. Community Center for the Performing Arts at WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave., 541-687-2746, WOWHall.org.

3. Maude Kerns Art Center, 1910 E. 15th Ave., 541-345-1571, MkArtCenter.org.