Best Nonprofit fighting hunger

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Civics by EW StaffPosted on

1. FOOD For Lane County, 770 Bailey Hill Rd., 541-343-2822, FoodforLaneCounty.org.

2. Burrito Brigade, 1775 W. 6th Ave., 541-632-3239, BurritoBrigade.org.

3. Food Not Bombs, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.