Jen Denson, Burrito Brigade, executive director. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Program for the homeless

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Civics by EW StaffPosted on

1. Burrito Brigade, 1775 W. 6th Ave., 541-632-3239, BurritoBrigade.org.

2. St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County and Egan Warming Center, 2890 Chad Dr., 541-687-5820, Svdp.us/services/egan-warming.

3. Community Supported Shelters, 1845 W. 11th Ave., 541-683-0836, CommunitySupportedShelters.org.