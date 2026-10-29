Best Auto repair

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Joe’s Garage, 888 W. 1st Ave., 541-507-8788, JoesGarageEugene.com.

2. Sun Automotive, 1905 Agate St., 541-344-0869; 391 Rustic Place, 541-344-2219; 255 S. A St., Springfield, 541-746-6430; 490 Ivy St., Junction City, 541-746-6430, SunAutomotive.com

3. Sandpiper Import Services, 1301 Lincoln St., 541-343-9427, SandPiperImport.com.